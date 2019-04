More than 60,000 Pakistani's killed in WOT. I feel for Hazara community but isnt it the case that Pakistanis as general population faced massive terrorism strikes which killed thousands. Mosques were bombed more than Churches, temples or gurdwaras.



The reality is we suffered as a nation and we fought as a nation and we must continuing to fight as a nation. This point of this community got targeted only allows these terrorists to be successful. There is a reason they target Hazara, it is to sow discord on ethnic lines and these tv journalists make the matter worst.







PS: I have not seen the video just commenting based on the title. dont have time to listen to His Highness the Royal Chawal of Layyah. Every day he comes up with some absurd show. Never a happy chap.

