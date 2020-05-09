More than half of Russians not satisfied with their salaries
Local : 2021-07-19(Monday) 03:02:29
Found via nicer.app/news
i recommend the Russian govt look into this situation, because in China people are also unhappy about their incomes, and are choosing in larger and larger numbers to live a life without raising kids. this is known as a DINK family (Double Income, No Kids).
it could lead to severe problems caused by a shrinking population count in just 30 to 60 years from now.
|The share of those satisfied with salaries was lower among women: 41.3% against 46.4% among men
