More than half of Russians not satisfied with their salaries

Jun 2, 2012
More than half of Russians not satisfied with their salaries
The share of those satisfied with salaries was lower among women: 41.3% against 46.4% among men

2021-07-19
Found via nicer.app/news

i recommend the Russian govt look into this situation, because in China people are also unhappy about their incomes, and are choosing in larger and larger numbers to live a life without raising kids. this is known as a DINK family (Double Income, No Kids).

it could lead to severe problems caused by a shrinking population count in just 30 to 60 years from now.

China Wants More Babies. Some Men Choose Vasectomies.

As the Chinese government tries to increase the country’s falling birthrate, some millennials are striving for a lifestyle commonly known as “Double Income, No Kids.”
