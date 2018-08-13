More Than Half of Police Killings Are Mislabeled, New Study Says

There isn't much research needed to understand that there are people that don't live by accountability and consequence in the US. These very same people (BLM) screams the loudest in being victims of discrimination and suppression. With same rhetoric that has been playing out to "defund the police" in consistency by this same group. As if the police have been public enemy number one in discrimination and the law abiding citizens have been doing the suppression. And with this movement being a popular trend now, the left wing party has not only ceded to them in clamoring into defunding the police, but had also adjusted criminal laws to suit them. From petty theft crimes being without a conviction that used be at $450, now not exceeding $1000 per inflation, as one law to be used as an example, further catering to their needs. Shoplifting, catalytic converter theft, home burglary and hate crimes against smaller minority group have been on rise at a magnitude never seen before resulting from these laws, but yet they claim to be the victims?



Welfare, food stamps, free housing and medicare were social programs designed to temporarily lift people out of poverty, but these very same people have used these programs to sustain themselves for a lifetime at the working middle class' expense. While slavery has taken place over 400 years ago, we have been constantly reminded of it as though it is still happening. And reparation payments are being demanded by this same group, and with some states and county that are actually paying reparation payments to make amends.



Affirmative action and Proposition 16 (California), laws that were voted out which subjugated the smaller minority group (Asians mostly) from the higher form of education and in the higher field of employment, isn't this discrimination and suppression upon a smaller minority group by same group screaming racism against them? Where is the outcry for these people? What used to be a standard in which these kids strive to meet or exceed in their education now doesn't meet the colored criteria in the higher education system in which their acceptance would be denied. And yet, these same people claim to be victims?