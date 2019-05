I think what he represents is the "audacity" that was lacking in hindu psychology. Imagine a nation of people who always have an inferiority complex from their appearance, complexion, height way of speaking and more importantly emasculation of the men to counter or be an aggressor because of historical baggage. A chest thumping Modi plays exactly to these base instincts in spite of all of his marked failures and ability to deliver in past 5 years of BJP government. That is exactly why Pulwama played such a significant role in Indian politics and corralled the masses in voting him in again and it is exactly why it was important for him to respond in the way he did in spite again of the outcome of his misadventure. The fallout of this all bravado will manifest itself in a similar situation where his now meek populace will seek vengeance to quench a historic case of low self esteem.

