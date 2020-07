More than a dozen feared dead and 13 missing as torrential rain lashes western Japan sparking massive floods and landslides forcing authorities to evacuate 76,000 people

The Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged local people to be 'on maximum alert' as the bad weather continues

Abe ordered 10,000 troops on stand-by for immediate deployment to join rescue and recovery operations

Footage showed vehicles swamped at car parks near a flooding river, while several bridges were washed away

Areas are inundated in muddy waters that gushed out from the Kuma River in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan

A man waits to be rescued on a roof of a house after the area is inundated after torrential rain triggered the flooding of the Kumagawa River

Left: In this aerial image, Hitoyoshi city center is inundated after the torrential rain. Right: Residents are stranded on the rooftop of a house submerged in muddy waters that gushed out from the Kuma River in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan

A car passes through a flooded road caused by heavy rain in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture. Public broadcaster NHK said about 100 people had been stranded as roads were cut off by floods and landslides

Rising water caused by heavy rain is seen at Kuma river in Yatsushiro. Japan is currently in its rainy season, which often causes floods and landslides and prompts local authorities to issue evacuation orders

Vehicles pass through a flooded road caused by heavy rain in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture. Kyodo News said 76,600 residents in Kumamoto and Kagoshima were ordered to evacuate their homes

The river Kuma overflowing in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan. More heavy rain is expected over the coming days

A massive landslide destroyed several houses with rescuers searching for missing people through half-buried windows. Pictured: rising water caused by a heavy rain is seen along Kuma river in Yatsushiro

Some train services have been suspended in the region, while more than 8,000 households lost power. Pictured: a car is stuck on a flooded road due to heavy rain in Yatsushiro

The river Kuma overflowing in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan today. Twelve people are feared dead and many are missing

Television footage showed vehicles swamped at car parks near a flooding river, while several bridges were washed away by the water

The nation's weather agency downgraded rain warnings by one notch from the highest emergency level in Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Kyushu island, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged local people to be 'on maximum alert'

Japan is currently in its rainy season, which often causes floods and landslides and prompts local authorities to issue evacuation orders

Muddy water flows through a residential area near Kuma river, after unprecedented torrential rains threatened floods and landslides, in Ashikita, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan



A massive landslide destroyed several houses with rescuers searching for missing people through half-buried windows.



'We have issued evacuation orders after record heavy rain,' said Toshiaki Mizukami, another official for Kumamoto prefecture.



'We strongly urge people to take action to protect their lives as it's still raining quite heavily,' he told AFP.



Kyodo News said 76,600 residents in Kumamoto and Kagoshima were ordered to evacuate their homes.



Some train services have been suspended in the region, while more than 8,000 households lost power.



'I smelled mud, and the whole area was vibrating with river water. I've never experienced anything like this,' a man in a shelter in Yatsushiro city, in western Kumamoto, told NHK TV. He said he fled early fearing a disaster.



Japan is currently in its rainy season, which often causes floods and landslides and prompts local authorities to issue evacuation orders.