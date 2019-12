More Than 70 Candidates Of Pakistani Origin Are Competing In The Upcoming Elections

For the first time, more than 70 candidates of Pakistani origin have been given tickets.

The general elections will take place in England on December 12.

Conservative Party gave 20, Labour 19 and, Liberal Democrat 12 tickets to the British-Pakistani candidates.

Many British-Pakistanis are participating in the elections representing smaller parties while some are running as independent contestants.

