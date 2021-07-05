More than '7,000 captive Ethiopian' soldiers paraded in Tigray by rebel fighters | Africanews According to the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF), more than 7,000 captive 'Ethiopian soldiers' have walked from Abdi Eshir, about 75 km southwest of Mekele, streets of the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray for four days.

Pro West and “Dynamite peace prize winner” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has managed to blow up Ethiopia.************More than 7,000 'Ethiopian' soldiers captured by the Tigray Defence Force have been paraded in a rare video that shows them walking towards the Mekele Rehabilitation Centre, in the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region.According to the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF), the captive 'Ethiopian' soldiers walked from Abdi Eshir, about 75 km southwest of Mekele, the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray for four days.There are however claims that the number of the captive soldiers may have been exaggerated and they may in fact include some Eritrean and Somali soldiers who are alleged to have fought on the side of the Ethiopian national army.TPLF rebels marched into the city this week after local officials and federal government troops pulled out, and the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has since declared a unilateral ceasefire.Celebrations erupted on the streets of Mekele this week when rebel fighters took over the city, a pivotal moment in a brutal eight-month long conflict. Crowds of jubilant locals waving the red and yellow Tigrayan flag cheered, clapped and danced in Mekele as they welcomed the returning Tigray Defence Force (TDF) soldiers.