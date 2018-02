The moment a US fighter jet destroys a Russian tank in massive raid that 'killed hundreds of fighters and DOZENS of Putin's mercenaries who are secretly fighting in Syria'

Video shows the moment a US fighter jet destroyed a Russian tank in Syria

It comes after Vladimir Putin is accused of covering up use of mercenaries

An alleged 644 Russian mercenary soldiers were killed in Syria in recent weeks

Kremlin said today it had no information about Russian mercenaries in Syria

Leader of Syria mercenary 'army' has been photographed meeting Putin

Putin's friend: Dmitry 'Wagner' Utkin, circled, is pictured at the reception dinner at the ceremony in Kremlin