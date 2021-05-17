More than 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

A citizen receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Hefei, East China's Anhui province, May 16, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]BEIJING -- More than 400 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China by Sunday as the country steps up the inoculation drive.A total of 406.938 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission on Monday.A recent outbreak saw seven locally transmitted cases reported in East China's Anhui province and nine in Northeast China's Liaoning, as of Sunday.Both regions have stepped up contact tracing and mass testing in efforts to contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence.