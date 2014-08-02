More than 3 million people have signed up to join the Chinese military in 2020: Military spokesperson

In an unprecedented move more than three million young Chinese have registered to join the Chinese armed forces. With Tensions along the LAC ,SCS and Taiwan Straits running high thedisplayed by the Chinese youth is exemplary.According to XINHUA news" China's 2020 military recruitment will be completed by the end of September, with more than 3 million applicants registering for the conscription, a Chinese military spokesman said Thursday.More young people who have a college degree are eager to join the military this year, with a notably higher proportion in an continuously optimized structure of recruitment compared to last year, Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense told a press conference.The ministry has made full use of the internet for this year's enrollment due to the COVID-19 epidemic and has organized online publicity and education events, policy consulting, training programs, and examinations to reduce people contacts and flows, said Tan."