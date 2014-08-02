What's new

More than 3 million people have signed up to join the Chinese military in 2020: Military spokesperson

In an unprecedented move more than three million young Chinese have registered to join the Chinese armed forces. With Tensions along the LAC ,SCS and Taiwan Straits running high the PATRIOTISM displayed by the Chinese youth is exemplary.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1309031784441622528

According to XINHUA news" China's 2020 military recruitment will be completed by the end of September, with more than 3 million applicants registering for the conscription, a Chinese military spokesman said Thursday.

More young people who have a college degree are eager to join the military this year, with a notably higher proportion in an continuously optimized structure of recruitment compared to last year, Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense told a press conference.
1601025411155.png


The ministry has made full use of the internet for this year's enrollment due to the COVID-19 epidemic and has organized online publicity and education events, policy consulting, training programs, and examinations to reduce people contacts and flows, said Tan."

 
The problem is the current Chinese military is an all volunteer force. Conscription will never be necessary because China could just potentially raise millions of volunteers before conscription/draft is ever required.
 
China's huge human resource pool is a nightmare to its adversaries. Specially the Indians who although have a big population as well but dont have the resources and infrastructure to match the Chinese.
 
Hopefully the PLA has enough infrastructural accommodations for the tens to hundreds of thousands of Indian POWs they are going to capture :enjoy: . If Kashmir is completely cut off, make that a million Indian POWs.
 
China needs to do this Planet a huge favour and liberate India by disintegrating it into 20 countries. I am very confident that within next 10 India will not exist anymore. That will be the day when all the World will celebrate. :enjoy:
 
I completely agree with you, our Chinese friends are on India's case seriously. From now onwards its only going to be good news.
 
