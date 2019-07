More than 3 million people have been arrested for violating residency and work regulations in Saudi Arabia

​

The joint field campaigns launched on Wednesday, 26/2/1439 H and ending on Thursday 22/11/1440 H, to track down and arrest the violators of residence, work and border security systems in all parts of the Kingdom, resulted in the following results:First: The total number of violators caught in security field campaigns in the Kingdom was 3571781. Of these, 2785903 were violating the residency system, 551238 were in violation of the Labor Law and 234640 were in violation of the border security system.Second: A total of 60450 persons were arrested during their attempt to cross the border into the Kingdom. 47% of them were Yemenis, 50% were Ethiopians, 3% were other nationalities, 2624 were arrested, For attempting to cross the border outside the Kingdom.Third: The total number of those involved in the transfer and accommodation of those who violated the residency and work regulations and border security and concealment, and who were arrested is (4041).Fourth: The total number of citizens who have been arrested for their involvement in transporting or harboring irregularities is 1410 citizens. The legal procedures have been completed against (1380) of them and they were released. The competent authorities complete the implementation of the regulations against the rest of the detainees (30) Saudis.Fifth: The total number of those who are currently subjected to procedures for the implementation of the regulations (13449) and the arrival of the violators, including (11727) men, and (1722) women.Sixth: immediate sanctions were imposed on 505124 and 45,831 were transferred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 58,822 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 886046 were deported.* This was done in the span of 10 months..