More than 200 Indian Nationals donate blood for Shanghainese peopleat the Shanghai Blood Center

Indian Association in Shanghai, along with Shanghai (Red Cross) Blood Center, Hongkou District Blood Management Office, Shanghai People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (SPAFFC) and Shanghai Foreign Agency Service Department (SFASD), organized the Fifth Annual Blood Donation Drive on May 28, 2017 at the Shanghai (Red Cross) Blood Centre to promote the idea of voluntary blood donation and saving others’ lives.2. The theme of the event was “Gift of Blood-Gift of Life”. More than 200 Indian nationals donated their blood at the event. A special note for this year’s event is that more than 100 Indian students from Nantong University, Jiangsu University in Zhenjiang and Yangzhou University had travelled to Shanghai to donate blood. The event was attended by Consul General of India in Shanghai Shri Prakash Gupta, Mr.Raj Khosa, President of Indian Association, Ms. Jing Ying, Vice President of the Shanghai People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Mr. Lu Taohong, Director of the Party Committee in Shanghai Blood Center, Mr. Zou Zhengrong, Director of Shanghai district blood management office, Mr Jiang Weijian Director of SFASD along with over 200 enthusiastic Indian nationals living in Shanghai. This event was the fifth such event organized by Indian Association in last five years, with each event receiving overwhelming participation3. Consul General Prakash Gupta, in his opening remarks, mentioned that this act of blood donation by the Indian Nationals in Shanghai reflects a true bond of brotherhood and appreciated the role of the Indian community for their contribution consistently for the last five years. Mr. Lu Taohong, Director of the Party Committee at the Shanghai Blood Center expressed, in his welcome address, sincere gratitude to all the Indians who participated in the event for the noble cause. It was recognized that so far as part of this drive, more than 500 bags of blood had been collected from Indian nationals at the Shanghai Blood Center in the past 4 years.4. It may be noted that Indian nationals residing in Yiwu (nearly 2000) and Shaoxing (nearly 1500) have also organized under the chapter of Indian Association, Blood Donation Camps last year, which have been very well received by their respective local host governments.====================================================