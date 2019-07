Dear Indians, don't be harsh on Bangladeshis in India. They are all not criminals. Majority are economic migrants. Where will they go if India rejects them?





More than 2,000 Bangladeshis in Indian jails

Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, the foreign minister, said on Thursday the highest number of Bangladesh nationals detained abroad are in India. The minister was responding to questions in parliament during the regular question-answer session.

Among them 2,049 Bangladeshis, the highest number, are in Indian jails, he said.