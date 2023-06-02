Muhammed45
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 9,682
- -18
- Country
-
- Location
-
More Than 16,000 Evacuated as Wildfire Rages Outside HalifaxWildfires in Nova Scotia have heightened the sense of unease as blazes also burn in the west of the country.
Authorities have declared a state of emergency as the out-of-control wildfire burns near Halifax, Nova Scotia.CreditCredit...Kelly Clark/The Canadian Press, via Associated Press
By Dan Bilefsky and Meagan Campbell
Dan Bilefsky reported from Montreal, and Meagan Campbell from Halifax, Nova Scotia.
May 30, 2023
As wildfires buffeted western Canada on Tuesday, a blaze on the opposite end of the country in Halifax, Nova Scotia, has forced the evacuation of more than 16,000 people, compounding the national anxiety over out-of-control wildfires upending peoples’ lives.
Video footage of downtown Halifax late Sunday showed a dense plume of smoke enveloping the city, the sun an apocalyptic red, as a fire northwest of the city raged, spreading the smoke. The blaze broke out in an area that is about 15 miles from Halifax and that is home to many suburban professionals and families.
Wildfires have broken out throughout western Canada, including British Columbia, and hardest hit has been Alberta, an oil- and gas-producing province sometimes referred to as “the Texas of the North.” Earlier this month, the province declared a state of emergency.
Climate research suggests that heat and drought associated with global warming are major reasons for bigger and stronger fires.
For video and more information
More Than 16,000 Evacuated as Wildfire Rages Outside Halifax
Wildfires in Nova Scotia have heightened the sense of unease as blazes also burn in the west of the country.
www.nytimes.com