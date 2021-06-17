More than 11,000 Wuhan students poured into a stadium for their graduation ceremony sans masks or social distancing, even as the rest of Asia grapples with COVID lockdowns
More than 11,000 students and 3,000 proud parents turned up unmasked at a stadium in Wuhan, China, for a graduation ceremony. Stringer/Reuters China
More than 11,000 students and 3,000 proud parents turned up unmasked at a stadium in Wuhan, China, for a graduation ceremony. Stringer/Reuters China
- Thousands of students and their parents attended a graduation ceremony at a stadium in Wuhan, China.
- The grads in the coronavirus pandemic's first epicenter weren't wearing masks or social distancing.
- This is because China has reported fewer than 20 cases a day across its 23 provinces.
More than 11,000 Wuhan students poured into a stadium for their graduation ceremony sans masks or social distancing, even as the rest of Asia grapples with COVID lockdowns
The graduating class was feted with a banner reading: "The ocean is boundless for leaping fish."
www.insider.com