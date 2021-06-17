More than 11,000 Wuhan students poured into a stadium for their graduation ceremony sans masks or social distancing, even as the rest of Asia grapples with COVID lockdowns

Thousands of students and their parents attended a graduation ceremony at a stadium in Wuhan, China.

The grads in the coronavirus pandemic's first epicenter weren't wearing masks or social distancing.

This is because China has reported fewer than 20 cases a day across its 23 provinces.



The graduating class was feted with a banner reading: "The ocean is boundless for leaping fish."