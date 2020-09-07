Half a million people in Oregon have been evacuated from their homes due to rapidly spreading wildfires, the Associated Press reports. That’s more than 10 percent of the state’s entire population of 4.2 million. The wildfires, spanning roughly 900,000 acres, have killed at least three people and incinerated entire rural towns, in some cases leaving nothing for evacuees to return to. Hot, dry winds have fueled the rapid spread of fires across the West Coast, killing multiple people in California and enshrouding entire cities in darkness. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said at a press conference Wednesday, “We expect to see a great deal of loss, both in structures and in human lives. This could be the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfire in our state’s history.”
More Than 10% of Oregon’s Population Has Been Evacuated Due to Wildfires
