More signs point to U.S. economic recovery losing momentum

Discussion in 'Americas' started by TheTruth, Aug 7, 2020 at 2:06 AM.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...onomic-recovery-losing-momentum-idUSKCN2522JI
At this point the US economic catastrophe has begun to worry even me. As much as I'd like to see them get their long-awaited just deserts, I don't need them dragging our economy to Hell along with theirs. US 2Q GDP got mauled. I especially don't need to see a COVID zombie apocalypse flooding the border.
Luckily, we seem to be in OK shape so far (knock on wood). Trump makes every other government on Earth look fantastically hyper-competent.
it makes no difference. the FEDs continue to print and pump the dollar. the markets are flying. Gold is $2071. Bank of england ( also private bank like the FEDs) said that worst economic outlook for a 100 years. markets ignore.