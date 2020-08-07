/ Register

  • Friday, August 7, 2020

More signs point to U.S. economic recovery losing momentum

Discussion in 'Americas' started by TheTruth, Aug 7, 2020 at 2:06 AM.

  1. Aug 7, 2020 at 2:06 AM #1
    TheTruth

    TheTruth FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,767
    Joined:
    Mar 2, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,174 / -20
    Country:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Location:
    Swaziland
  2. Aug 7, 2020 at 2:28 AM #2
    ZeEa5KPul

    ZeEa5KPul FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,574
    Joined:
    Jul 13, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,513 / -13
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    At this point the US economic catastrophe has begun to worry even me. As much as I'd like to see them get their long-awaited just deserts, I don't need them dragging our economy to Hell along with theirs. US 2Q GDP got mauled. I especially don't need to see a COVID zombie apocalypse flooding the border.

    Luckily, we seem to be in OK shape so far (knock on wood). Trump makes every other government on Earth look fantastically hyper-competent.
     
  3. Aug 7, 2020 at 2:32 AM #3
    Trango Towers

    Trango Towers ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,108
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 13,413 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    it makes no difference. the FEDs continue to print and pump the dollar. the markets are flying. Gold is $2071. Bank of england ( also private bank like the FEDs) said that worst economic outlook for a 100 years. markets ignore.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 15 (Users: 3, Guests: 11)