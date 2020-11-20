What's new

More Salami-Slicing Brings China Much Closer To the Siliguri Corridor in West Bengal

According to the Indian TV NDTV" China has established a village 2 kilometres inside Bhutanese territory which raises fear of what is known as "salami-slicing" which refers to Beijing's attempt to cut into Indian and Bhutanese territory. The Doklam area is on the tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan. China poses a huge threat to India as it is building a road in the location which makes it easier for China to reach the Chicken Neck or the Siliguri corridor of India and can make attempts to isolate northeastern parts of India."

China Sets Up Village Within Bhutan, 9 Km From Doklam Face-Off Site

China has established a village 2 km within Bhutan's territory, very close to Doklam where the Chinese and Indian militaries had a tense standoff in 2017, images posted by a senior journalist with the Chinese state media showed on Thursday.
A bold and Stealthy move by China and much to the horror of India , China now stands very close to West Bengal( Multiple settlements and the road is 10-15 kms closer to West Bengal border now ).
1605867163909.png


According to Indian Analysts China has outmaneuvered India by taking land from the Bhutanese side.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1329414446633009152
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1329399354386313218
1605867917266.png

Taking the Siliguri corridor means India will lose all of its North Eastern territory and States. Good going China. :pakistan: :china:
 

Crystal-Clear said:
stretch them thin . then give them some blow.
Definitely, more news outlets are picking up the news.
China 'Landgrabs' Bhutan's Territory, Sets Up Village 9 Km From Doklam Standoff Site
China 'Landgrabs' Bhutan's Territory, Sets Up Village 9 Km From Doklam Standoff Site

The Chinese village of Pangda is 2 kilometres inside Bhutanese territory and raises India's fear of what is known as "salami-slicing" which refers to Beijing's attempt to cut into Indian and Bhutanese...
It's such a pity that our establishment never realized the value of the Siliguri corridor while we had East Pakistan. In fact they devised the brilliant (read: stupid) policy of "defence of the east lies in the west."
 
Cliftonite said:
It's such a pity that our establishment never realized the value of the Siliguri corridor while we had East Pakistan.
There priorities were just to please Uncle Sam, they never thought beyond that SADLY.
Meanwhile more news on the Sikkim front.
China Increases Military Presence Along LAC Near Sikkim: Report

While India was countering China in Eastern Ladakh at LAC, the country has increased its military presence along the further stretch of LAC, according to Hindustan Times.

China has quietly upgraded large-scale military infrastructure in the Central, Sikkim and Eastern sectors. It has also strengthened surface to air missile sites, increased the number of UAVs and expanded airbases in Tibet. China continued to do this at a time when the world’s focus was on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where the conflict between the two countries has been at a peak for months, said the report.

The Hindustan Times has already reported that China has increased the strength of the PLA in eastern Ladakh, reducing its chances of returning to the status quo of the former in the conflict zones. Indian military commanders are concerned about increasing military mobilization on the entire LAC from Kaurik Pass in Himachal Pradesh to Fish Tail I and II in Arunachal Pradesh.

The report stated that sources aware of the latest development said on condition of confidentiality that in the last one month they have noticed that the Chinese army is engaged in road construction in Churup village on that side of Kaurik Pass. New container houses are being set up for troops at Tunjum La, north of Uttarakhand’s Barahoti plains. It is just 4 km from LAC.

Shiquanhe and Gar Gunsa Airport, 82 km from Demchok LAC, is a major hub for carrying troops and ammunition. According to Indian Army experts, Shiquanhe is located at a place from where one can supply logistics from Demchok to Barahoti Plains.

The situation is no different in the eastern sector, where electronic warfare units are being deployed at the old PLA camp of the 1962 war. It is 60 km from the Arunachal Pradesh border. According to military planners, this unit is a strategic support force, with four counter-space jammers, presumably placed towards the Indian GSAT communication and commercial satellites.

India has also found that troops are being deployed again in Yebi and the PLA has increased surveillance in Bum La. Military observers said that the PLA has increased intelligence and surveillance activity on the 3,488 km long LAC. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and East Ladakh have a greater focus on the Galwan sector. The evidence of an increase in surveillance is the construction of the Communication Towers at Changmu, which is 27 km from Sebu La in Sikkim. Indian and Chinses forces were engaged in a stand-off here for 73 days in 2017.

hwnews.in

China Increases Military Presence Along LAC Near Sikkim: Report | HW English

India has also found that China is deploying troops again in Yebi and the PLA has increased surveillance in Bum La, the report stated.
hwnews.in hwnews.in
 
