More Salami-Slicing Brings China Much Closer To the Siliguri Corridor in West Bengal

China Increases Military Presence Along LAC Near Sikkim: Report | HW English India has also found that China is deploying troops again in Yebi and the PLA has increased surveillance in Bum La, the report stated.

There priorities were just to please Uncle Sam, they never thought beyond thatMeanwhile more news on the Sikkim front.While India was countering China in Eastern Ladakh at LAC, the country has increased its military presence along the further stretch of LAC, according to Hindustan Times. China has quietly upgraded large-scale military infrastructure in the Central, Sikkim and Eastern sectors. It has also strengthened surface to air missile sites, increased the number of UAVs and expanded airbases in Tibet. China continued to do this at a time when the world’s focus was on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where the conflict between the two countries has been at a peak for months, said the report.The Hindustan Times has already reported that China has increased the strength of the PLA in eastern Ladakh, reducing its chances of returning to the status quo of the former in the conflict zones. Indian military commanders are concerned about increasing military mobilization on the entire LAC from Kaurik Pass in Himachal Pradesh to Fish Tail I and II in Arunachal Pradesh.The report stated that sources aware of the latest development said on condition of confidentiality that in the last one month they have noticed that the Chinese army is engaged in road construction in Churup village on that side of Kaurik Pass. New container houses are being set up for troops at Tunjum La, north of Uttarakhand’s Barahoti plains. It is just 4 km from LAC.Shiquanhe and Gar Gunsa Airport, 82 km from Demchok LAC, is a major hub for carrying troops and ammunition. According to Indian Army experts, Shiquanhe is located at a place from where one can supply logistics from Demchok to Barahoti Plains.The situation is no different in the eastern sector, where electronic warfare units are being deployed at the old PLA camp of the 1962 war. It is 60 km from the Arunachal Pradesh border. According to military planners, this unit is a strategic support force, with four counter-space jammers, presumably placed towards the Indian GSAT communication and commercial satellites.India has also found that troops are being deployed again in Yebi and the PLA has increased surveillance in Bum La. Military observers said that the PLA has increased intelligence and surveillance activity on the 3,488 km long LAC. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and East Ladakh have a greater focus on the Galwan sector. The evidence of an increase in surveillance is the construction of the Communication Towers at Changmu, which is 27 km from Sebu La in Sikkim. Indian and Chinses forces were engaged in a stand-off here for 73 days in 2017.