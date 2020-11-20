More Salami-Slicing Brings China Much Closer To the Siliguri Corridor in West Bengal

China has established a village 2 kilometres inside Bhutanese territory which raises fear of what is known as "salami-slicing" which refers to Beijing's attempt to cut into Indian and Bhutanese territory. The Doklam area is on the tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan. China poses a huge threat to India as it is building a road in the location which makes it easier for China to reach the Chicken Neck or the Siliguri corridor of India and can make attempts to isolate northeastern parts of India."

China Sets Up Village Within Bhutan, 9 Km From Doklam Face-Off Site China has established a village 2 km within Bhutan's territory, very close to Doklam where the Chinese and Indian militaries had a tense standoff in 2017, images posted by a senior journalist with the Chinese state media showed on Thursday.

According to the Indian TV NDTV"A bold and Stealthy move by China and much to the horror of India , China now stands very close to West Bengal( Multiple settlements and the road is 10-15 kms closer to West Bengal border now ).According to Indian Analysts China has outmaneuvered India by taking land from the Bhutanese side.