More Russian Konkurs-M anti-tank missiles for Indian army

Russian army Konkurs anti-tank guided missile launcher system

12 JANUARY 2019The Indian Army (IA) has acquired an additional batch of Russian-originated Konkurs-M (NATO reporting name: AT-5b Spandrel-B) anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) that will be produced under license by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a source from India`s defense industry told TASS."On January 8, BDL and the IA made a deal worth approximately USD 107 million for the Konkurs-M ATGMs (anti-tank guided missiles) and launchers. The contract was signed by Director for Production of BDL V. Gurudatta Prasad," said the source.The weapons will be manufactured within the framework of the Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation. "Both the missiles and the launchers will be built by BDL`s Bhanur Unit in the state of Telangana," said the source. However, he did not disclose the number of weapons to be built.According to the representative of the Indian defense industry, BDL produces an updated variant of the Konkurs, namely the Konkurs-M missile. "The corporation offers the 9K111-1M upgraded anti-tank system that comprises the 9M113 missile," said the source.The Indian defense industry claims that BDL has manufactured some 25,000 Konkurs-M ATGMs for the IA since 2008.