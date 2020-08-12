/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 12, 2020

More power to Nigeria! A singer sentenced to death in north for blasphemy

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by AbuzarIlyas, Aug 12, 2020 at 2:19 PM.

  Aug 12, 2020 at 2:19 PM
    AbuzarIlyas

    AbuzarIlyas

    LAGOS, Nigeria -- A young musician in northern Nigeria’s Kano state has been sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

    An Upper Shariah Court found Yahaya Sharif, 22, guilty for circulating a song described as insulting Prophet Muhammad on WhatsApp in March. He has 30 days to appeal the judgment.

    Lawan Muhammad of Kano state's religious police, Hisbah, told The Associated Press Tuesday he is satisfied with the judgment.


    “It was the kind of judgment we hoped for when we arrested him,” Muhammad said.

    Angry protesters burned down the singer’s family house after he circulated the song.

    Kano is one of about 12 states in Northern Nigeria where Shariah law is in place.


    Many people have been condemned to death under Shariah law since it was first introduced in Kano in 1999, but so far only one execution has been carried out. That was in 2002 when a man was put to death after being convicted of killing a woman and her two children. Many people convicted of theft have had their limbs amputated under the law.

    https://abcnews.go.com/Internationa...nger-sentenced-death-north-blasphemy-72303843
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 2:27 PM
    Village life

    Village life

    Good hang these all criminal blasphemers, Pakistan should learn from Nigeria and Afghanistan,
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 2:31 PM
    Mugen

    Mugen

    We are no different than Hindus who kill others for eating or hurting a cow. We have taken it one step-further and institutionalised it.
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 2:56 PM
    peagle

    peagle

    How is this more power to Nigeria, it is ridiculous,
    It does not say what he did, even so,
    The death penalty for blasphemy is an extremely stupid and harsh punishment.

    I understand the cause for the illegality of blasphemy, but taking a life is a serious matter,
    you cannot preach to others about morality in places like India and support similar actions elsewhere.
     
  1. IblinI