More Pakistani diaspora should live in China and Taiwan

Yes the problem with China and the rest of the world is the language barrier.The Mandarin script is different from other scripts of the world.But it has also been a blessing in disguise for Chinese people. That is why they tend to stay in their own society more than South Asians.Also Chinese people tend to invest more in their own societies than our kind.Most Pakistanis go to English speaking countries such as USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand since most learn English as foreign language.