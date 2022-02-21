What's new

More Pakistani diaspora should live in China and Taiwan

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
10,002
-1
9,601
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
According to wikipedia:
1645471839365.png


Most Pakistani expatriates live in the Middle East.

There should be more Pakistanis living in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and in Taiwan, to solidify our alliance with China.

I think there are less because of the language barrier.

More Pakistanis should learn Mandarin as foreign language like many learn English.
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,941
10
4,613
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
MultaniGuy said:
According to wikipedia:
View attachment 817321

Most Pakistani expatriates live in the Middle East.

There should be more Pakistanis living in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and in Taiwan, to solidify our alliance with China.

I think there are less because of the language barrier.

More Pakistanis should learn Mandarin as foreign language like many learn English.
Click to expand...

I think you should make it clear that these figures only refer to Pakistani diaspora in Asia.
Total global Pakistani diaspora is close to 10 million.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,914
43
22,688
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
MultaniGuy said:
According to wikipedia:
View attachment 817321

Most Pakistani expatriates live in the Middle East.

There should be more Pakistanis living in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and in Taiwan, to solidify our alliance with China.

I think there are less because of the language barrier.

More Pakistanis should learn Mandarin as foreign language like many learn English.
Click to expand...

Dhol door se bajna ache lagte hai.
 
HaMoTZeMaS

HaMoTZeMaS

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2020
660
1
685
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
we had a trouble from long ago
Educated ones went to Eu and US
uneducated moved to ME

Rest of the world we see disconnected

People should really think of learning asian languages

Its the age of Mandarin
 
L

Luosifen

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 17, 2022
52
0
87
Country
China
Location
Canada
Sainthood 101 said:
cause we already have English - its an international language of commerce and even chinese people learn English
there's no reason to waste time by learning new languages outside of English instead we should spend that times focusing on STEM
Click to expand...
That attitude won't help Pakistan break into the lucrative 1.4B sized market in China. Besides, you can learn Urdu, English and Mandarin while doing STEM. It's really not that hard if you are serious about it, just a matter of putting the time forward.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
10,002
-1
9,601
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
B.K.N said:
Cheeni language sounds funny and difficult
Click to expand...
Yes the problem with China and the rest of the world is the language barrier.

The Mandarin script is different from other scripts of the world.

But it has also been a blessing in disguise for Chinese people. That is why they tend to stay in their own society more than South Asians.
Also Chinese people tend to invest more in their own societies than our kind.

Most Pakistanis go to English speaking countries such as USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand since most learn English as foreign language.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Taiwan's exports to mainland China, HK hit new high in 2021, accounted for 42.3 percent of Taiwan's total exports
Replies
0
Views
245
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
S
China to hold Taiwan independence supporters criminally liable
Replies
6
Views
414
Beast
B
F
  • Locked
Pakistanis and Israeli Jews in the diaspora
Replies
6
Views
330
Titanium100
Titanium100
Tai Hai Chen
Macau follows Hong Kong with suspension of its Taiwan office
Replies
4
Views
329
FairAndUnbiased
F
kankan326
Joke of democracy: Taiwan referendum supported to import questionably unsafe pork from US
Replies
5
Views
401
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom