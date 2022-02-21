More Pakistani diaspora should live in China and Taiwan

MultaniGuy
According to wikipedia:
Most Pakistani expatriates live in the Middle East.
There should be more Pakistanis living in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and in Taiwan, to solidify our alliance with China.
I think there are less because of the language barrier.
More Pakistanis should learn Mandarin as foreign language like many learn English.
