ByApril 19, 2019Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made an oil discovery near Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi District, Radio Pakistan reported.According to the spokesperson of the company, it is the second consecutive discovery in Ghauri Block, which is expected to provide 372 barrels of crude oil on a daily basis.The spokesperson added that the latest discovery will help the country cope with its energy crisis.Recently, sources reported on April 10 that the Eni-led drilling for exploration of oil and gas reserves in Pakistani waters has achieved a major success.The drilling work of Kekra-I project has reached a depth of 5,000 metres, nearing its target of 5,800 metres, sources said.Lately, an international energy research agency, Rystad Energy, in a report said that the Eni’s Kekra project for oil and gas reserves in Pakistani waters is among three highly prospective wells in the world.A group of multinational companies had started offshore drilling in January at a distance of 230kms from Karachi for exploration of oil and gas.Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that Asia’s largest oil and gas reserves may soon be found in the Arabian Sea near Karachi.