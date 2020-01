India will continue to buy oil from Iran and be oblige US pressure to reduce imports.

India will build Chah Chah Bahar port into huge entrepote that will handle all of Central Asia, Russia bound trade as well as depot for Indian Navy.

Indian Iran relations go to before the ice age and will continue to the next ice age.

India is not like pakistan. It is second most populous country in the world and unlike Pakistan will not be dicatated to by USA. Some facts to note -