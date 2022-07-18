More of this needed - Civility in politics

Netizens love the ‘sportsmanship’ shown by Salman Naeem as he hugged Zain Qureshi, accepted PP-217 defeat gracefully
Pakistani Twitter thinks the PML-N and PTI representatives set an example for how politicians should engage with one another.
I am sure this is already posted but this deserves to have a thread all its own. Civility, Sharafat and coming together at the end of the day. More of this is needed all across Pakistan!
Gracious in defeat and magnanimous in victory! Shabaash!