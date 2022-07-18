What's new

More of this needed - Civility in politics

B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
7,962
53
11,732
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
images.dawn.com

Netizens love the ‘sportsmanship’ shown by Salman Naeem as he hugged Zain Qureshi, accepted PP-217 defeat gracefully

Pakistani Twitter thinks the PML-N and PTI representatives set an example for how politicians should engage with one another.
images.dawn.com

I am sure this is already posted but this deserves to have a thread all its own. Civility, Sharafat and coming together at the end of the day. More of this is needed all across Pakistan!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548693931105423360

Gracious in defeat and magnanimous in victory! Shabaash!
 
K

Kedikesenfare2

FULL MEMBER
Jul 3, 2022
136
0
152
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
I had the same thoughts. This is what made other countries great. It gives you hope that things can change for the good. Also, this behavior supports the system that enables ordinary citizens to participate in democratic processes. It creates this feeling of 'I lost today but I can win tomorrow', hence, there's no room for violence and brutality.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Qureshi claims PTI 'conspired' against him to ensure defeat on provincial assembly seat in 2018 elections
Replies
5
Views
368
Pak_Sher
Pak_Sher
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
By-poll in PP-217 Multan: PTI and PML-N call in the big guns
Replies
0
Views
195
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
PTI is against dynastic Politics??
2
Replies
20
Views
573
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI vs PML-N: Who are the candidates contesting in Punjab by-polls?
2
Replies
22
Views
372
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
P
  • Article
Imran Khan and the politics of inflation
Replies
5
Views
432
maithil
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom