More of the background of Japan & Taiwan & Okinawa
[07/08, 23:08] S C M: [24/06, 22:33] A L S G: JAPAN & TAIWAN
Japan forcefully took Taiwan from China in 1895 and ruled it for 50 years until they lost WW2.
Its ultimate goal is to incorporate Taiwan into the Japanese Empire.
They are using the Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) - led by descendants of Japanese soldiers left behind in 1945.
In 1875, after China lost the Sino-Japanese war, it took Liu-Chiu Island Archipelago (Okinawa) from China.
In 1879, it integrated the Liu-Chiu Islands into the Japanese empire and renamed it 'Okinawa' despite China's protest.
In about the same time Japan & Russia took Sakhalin Island from China which lies to the north of Hokkaido. Sakhalin was later taken by Russia after the defeat of Japan in a Russian - Japanese war.
In 1895, Japan took Taiwan from China (when it defeated China in another Sino-Japanese war).
During the World War 2, Japan overran South East Asia.
It took from China's Diao-Yu Dao (renamed Senkaku by Japan), the Penghu aka Pescadores Island, the Paracel and Spratly islands in the South China Sea.
In 1943 in the Cairo Declaration & again in the 1945 'Potsdam Talks' US, UK and ROC (Republic of China) jointly declared that Japan should return to China all the former Chinese territories.
After the defeat of Japan in 1945, Japan had to hand back to China - Taiwan, Penghu aka Pescadores, Diao Yu-Dao aka Senkaku Islands, Paracel & Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.
The return of these islands to China was officially ratified and signed by 48 members of the United Nations Organisation under the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty.
In the San Francisco Treaty of 1951, the Republic of China under Chiang Kai-Shek's Kuomintang (KMT) was negligent and overlooked 2 important aspects such as the return of Liu Chiu-Dao aka Okinawa to China which was not mentioned in the San Francisco Treaty & the repatriation of former Japanese soldiers back to Japan.
The United States deliberately kept Liu Chiu-Dao (Okinawa) out of the treaty because it had the intention to occupy Okinawa as its military base.
The renowned 1957 Nobel Prize winner Chinese nuclear physicist, Professor Yang Zhen-ning shared with the Chinese his concern about Japan's evil design & objective in taking small steps to eventually integrate Taiwan with the Japanese empire again in the future, just in the same way they annexed Liu Chiu-Dao (Okinawa) to Japan in 1879. Professor Yang Zhen-Ning turns 100 by 22 Sept 2022.
He contributed immensely to China's Science & Physics as professor in Beijing's famed Xinhua University - honoured & respected by Chairman Mao Tze-tung, Premier Zhou En-Lai, President Xi Jinping & loved by the Chinese everywhere.
Professor Yang wrote about Japan & Taiwan. Here are the briefs:
●Do you think it is the Taiwanese Chinese who are rioting for Taiwan independence? You are wrong.
●Taiwan's independence movement is actually a century-old conspiracy of the Japanese.
●Taiwanese society is exceedingly complex.
●In 1945 the Japanese military government surrendered but did not repatriate all the Japanese soldiers stationed in Taiwan back to Japan.
●Over 300,000 thousand Japanese soldiers remained in Taiwan, abandoned their military uniforms, became naturalized Chinese citizens with assumed Chinese names.
●Now there are about 4 million Japanese descendants with assumed Chinese names living in Taiwan whose loyalty is still with Japan
●Among them are Lee Teng-Hui, Chen Shui-bian & the present President Tsai Ing Wen - all with Japanese ancestry. Their ultimate goal is not Taiwan independence, but the integration of Taiwan into Japan.
●Taiwan's independence is just their transition & springboard for their ultimate objective.
●The day when China takes action to liberate Taiwan, these Japanese descendants would fight the PLA to the end.
●Many so-called Taiwan independence scholars of Japanese descent resisted the fine-tuning of high school history books that reflects on Japanese invasion of Taiwan.
●They also wanted to eliminate sinicization, Taiwanization to preserve some form of Japanese imperiousness.
●These radical pro-Japanese elements have no one to investigate their background.
●In a free & democratic society like Taiwan, they are still obsessed with loyalty to Japan.
●Even now few ever thought these leaders are of Japanese descent.
●This is no nonsense. The historical reality can be verified. The household registration office & Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Interior have official documents to substantiate.
●This group of people did not dare to act rashly during the rule of the Chiang Kai Shek Government in the early days when the government moved to Taiwan. But after Lee Teng-hui & Chen Shui-bian came to power they sprang up in political, academic & commercial arena.
●Right now they are much bolder, arrogant & dare to even to suggest that China men and women return back to China.
●True Taiwanese Chinese are now pushed aside, short changed and marginalized.
●We Chinese can no longer remain silent. All Chinese people must rise up & clear the door for the Japanese traitors camouflaging as Chinese to be flushed out, expelled & send back to Japan.
●Anyone causing troubles must be investigated & dealt with according to law and/or repatriated to Japan.
●Chinese people must never allow the Japanese to occupy Taiwan ever again.
China must not allow any Taiwanese with Japanese DNA and genes to hold official positions or they can return to Japan.
[25/06, 00:55] Shanlung: Background of Okinawa and Ryuku Islands. Okinawa /Ryuku was historically recognised as sovereign country and will be free from Japan. https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/okin...n-country-and-will-be-free-from-japan.741093/.
[07/08, 23:09] S C M: The issue in Taiwan is complicated!
Professor Yang Zhenming, an elderly man from Taiwan, described: Do you think it is Taiwanese who are rioting Taiwan independence? You are really wrong! (Good article, hit the nail on the head) 2018-02-22 Taiwan's Taiwan independence is actually a century-old conspiracy of the Japanese! This article is astonishing! The complexity of Taiwanese society may far exceed our estimates. This also provides very valuable historical data for our mainland to unify Taiwan and formulate correct policies in the future. The 300,000 Japanese troops stationed in Taiwan took off their military uniforms after Japan surrendered and became naturalized in Taiwan. Therefore, there are about 4 million Japanese emperors in Taiwan! Their ultimate goal is not Taiwan independence, but the integration of Taiwan into Japan. Taiwan independence is just their transition and springboard. When Taiwan was liberated by force, they would fight street battles with the People’s Liberation Army and fight to the end! Professor Yang Zhenming, a Japanese who was mixed in Taiwan, described: There were so many Japanese in Taiwan. After World War II, 300,000 Japanese remained in Taiwan. To change the surname to Taiwanese, Taiwan independence is a conspiracy of the Japanese who have mixed in Taiwan. Now their descendants in Taiwan are estimated to be as many as 2 million, and the real Taiwanese must be guarded. I have never understood why there are radical pro-Japanese elements in Taiwan. Since June of 2003, after the fine-tuning of high school history textbooks was triggered, many Taiwan independence scholars resisted and only allowed the use of "Japanese rule" and did not agree to use "Japanese". According to"... etc., and then to eliminate "sinicization", "Taiwanization", "imperialization"... these radical pro-Japanese elements have no one to investigate their background. In a free and democratic society like Taiwan, they are still obsessed with Japan. Embracing Japan certainly has the characteristics of another nation. It seems that they are playing politics and promoting Taiwan independence. No one thinks that they are Japanese at all. This is not nonsense. It's not a tagging, there are historical facts that can be tested, the household registration office should be verifiable, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Interior should have official documents to check when the government accepts it. When the Republic of China took over Taiwan in 34 years, there were about 300,000 Japanese emperor citizens who gave up their Japanese nationality, became citizens of the Republic of China, and took root. This group of people did not dare to act rashly under the rule of the Chiang Kai-shek government in the early days when the government moved to Taiwan. After Lee Teng-hui and Chen Shui-bian came to power, they sprang up in political, academic, and commercial industries. Up to now, he is even more arrogant and lawless, dare to say "China men and women go back to China", "China foreign species get fucked"! We can no longer remain silent, and the whole people should rise up and clear the door. It has only been 70 years since Taiwan's recovery. The household registration data should be clearly recorded. The change of name can be checked. Anyone who has caused troubles shall be investigated and dealt with according to law or repatriated to Japan in order to remove the black sheep in order to settle the country. It has been 70 years since Taiwan's recovery. At that time, there were about 5 million inhabitants in Taiwan, and now it has grown by about 4.5 times. At that time, there were about 300,000 survivors of the Japanese emperor, and there are now more than 1 million people. Some of its intellectuals and economically wealthy children also participated in the political system and public opinion representatives, engaged in political activities, and promoted Taiwan's independence. For example, Lee Teng-hui is a representative of the emperor. During his 20 years in power with Chen Shui-bian, he recruited many Taiwan independence elements to enter higher academic institutions and government agencies. They use inappropriate remarks, distort historical facts, mislead the people, demonize the government of the Republic of China, de- "sinicize", de-"Taiwanized," promote "imperialization", and embrace Japan. When Taiwan was recovered and the Japanese imperial citizens were repatriated, the streets of Taipei City were only decent streets like Hengyang Street, Chengdu Road, Yanping North Road, and Boai Road. The surrounding areas were farmland. Most of these eight street merchants were run by Japanese. Japanese merchants were repatriated, and their real estate shops and houses could not be taken away, so they had to be transferred to Taiwanese at a low price. The decision to review the case of Nissan’s transfer is announcing that the newspaper’s left certificate is true) or as a gift to the people of the province, and the things that cannot be carried are given to the people of the province. Someone once said arrogantly that if Japan wants to rule Taiwan, it can be governed by only one leader. In other words, these tourist members in Taiwan will be their members to govern Taiwan in the future. Most of the first generation of emperors who stayed in Taiwan have passed away. The second generation was at that time, and the third generation first took to the streets, ignoring the laws and regulations. In 1949, the government repatriated the Japanese imperial citizens. I was only 14 years old at school. The school led the students to Keelung Wharf to see them off. I also participated in the messy and desolate scene, 70 years after my eyes. I am 82 years old, and I could have lived peacefully for more than a few years without involving the troubles of the country and society. Recently, I have seen news reports of Taiwan independence people causing troubles. I only use my conscience to provide references for the above historical facts. I am old and frail, and seeing unfair things affect my emotions. I stopped writing and wrote this article for several days. I am not submitting articles. I am just providing historical facts, evoking the memories of the Chinese people, and debunking Taiwan and Japan. The background of the remnants of the emperor, and the veil of sheepskin wolves, enabled the current Taiwanese to recognize their truth and made them have nowhere to hide. In his early years, Taiwanese aspirant Yang Kui argued that Taiwan is an indivisible province of China, with the same roots, the same language and the same species. Although there are some unpleasant historical destinies, this is the truth. It is a pity that the beautiful Taiwan has been messed up by the remnants of the emperor, how can it not be painful!
Lee Teng-hui’s brother joined the Japanese army. Tsai Ing-wen’s father was a loyal Japanese emperor during the Japanese rule. When the Japanese evacuated Taiwan, they handed over the mines and factories to Cai’s father. Later, he got married and married several wives. Tsai Ing-wen was Born to a little wife, ranked ninth. Therefore, Li and Tsai believed that they were Japanese.
All the bloody compatriots, I implore you to spread it widely. No matter how busy you are, please take 1 second to put it in your circle! Maybe your friends need it! Thanks! When you finish reading, there are two choices: 1. Spread it out 2. Just treat it as if you haven’t seen it before. Continue and refuse to be indifferent!!
[07/08, 23:10] S C M: Pl allow me to comment on your posting earlier to the ACS alumni chatgroup. Firstly, the historical timeline. In the late 19th century after the Boxer Rebellion, Japan was ceded Formosa(Taiwan) as part of the reparations to the Allied forces. The Japanese promptly occupied the island. In the early 20th century, the Japanese invaded and conquered Korea. Its brutal occupation left an indelible mark on Korean psyche until today. Next, the Japanese seized Manchuria and in 1937, began the invasion of China with the Marco Polo bridge incident. At its peak, Japan occupied less than 25% of China’s land mass, the bulk of it around Beijing, the coastal regions and along the Yangtze River. So the Japs never ruled China for almost half a century except in Formosa and Korea. So these are the 2 areas where u can still find their DNA. Btw, are u aware that many Taiwanese and Koreans joined the Jap Imperial Army and participated in military campaigns in China, the Philippines, Malaya, Indonesia, Burma and South Pacific. These 2 ethnic groups proved to be as cruel, if not more, than the regular Jap soldiers. And Japanese soldiers were very cruel towards the peoples they conquered like the Filipinos and Indonesians. So not only the Chinese suffered. You mentioned about the Yasukuni Shrine. This is where only die hard right wingers and conservatives go to pay homage to the war dead including those who were executed for war crimes. Many Japanese do not go to Yasukuni and many have advocated its demolition. In fact there were a couple of attempts to blow up the place. The shrine is not only visited by right wing politicians but leaders in commerce and industry esp the Zaibatsu bosses. So there is still a strong right wing movement in Japan today. Btw, there were a couple of Japanese Prime Ministers who expressed remorse(but they did not use the term apologise) for the cruelty inflicted by the Japanese military and the Japanese Governments have made compensatory payments to countries which suffered under their occupation including S’pore and Malaysia. However, the Koreans have never been satisfied and that’s why until today, they are still demanding more. I pen these comments because I feel there are some misleading points in your posting.
[07/08, 23:10] S C M: Ya. In history we knew Japanese killed many in Taiwan & China and ruled almost half a century . So their (legacy) DNA remained in disguise as Chinese with a Japanese soul.
The trend of their ministers paying respect to the dead generals & soldiers signifies the identity & glory of their race without remorse. No apologies of their wartime crimes.
Now, who do these Taiwanese ministers worship during Ching Meng?
Suspiciously all are running dogs!
===================================================
