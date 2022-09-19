More expensive than Gold by weight...Iran to export $300 million dollars of Saffran to Qatar!

This one is for the records

Iran signs $300 mln deal to supply saffron to Qatar​

Monday, 19 September 2022 5:21 PMIran will supply 200 tons of saffron to Qatar under a major deal signed between the two countries.The official IRNA news agency said in a Monday report that traders from Iran and Qatar signed the deal earlier in the day in Doha in the presence of Qatar’s Finance Minister Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari and Iran’s ambassador to Qatar Hamid Reza Dehghani.The report said Iran will supply 200 metric tons (mt) of saffron to Qatari customers under the deal, adding that a first shipment will be due in October.Iran is the world’s top producer of saffron with more than 500 mt of output per year. However, direct exports to Europe have declined in recent years mainly because of American sanctions targeting Iran's access to banking services.