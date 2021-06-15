Italian doctors saw ‘strange pneumonia’ in Lombardy in November Virus was circulating ‘before we were aware of the outbreak in China’, says Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research.

Covid was circulating in Italy in September 2019, new study shows Coronavirus was circulating in Italy as early as September 2019, a new study has suggested, in a new piece of evidence that China was hiding the true timeline of the pandemic from the world.

Isn't it VERY interesting that the "OFFICIAL" story that the USA liars were promoting in the media and from the state-sanctioned medical industry is that USA got their FIRST case from travel from China in January (15) 2020. This lie was deliberately picked because early on, the medical community was testing those from China to paint this lying picture to the public. The US medical industry was not testing average patients until May/June. You needed to be severe, in the hospital, travel to China, extreme cases to test. Regular with coronavirUS symptoms were not being tested.The whole testing was geared toward painting a lying picture of out of China.What new lies are in this report by the USA to blame China again.What we have known for months is that this outbreak was worldwide in the Holidays of 2020, and before. And the USA liars construed a story, a lie about the first US case out of China in January 2020.2019 cases were reported in Italy happening before the outbreak in China.To this day, wikipedia still has an out of China lie on the Italian coronavirUS page. Picked and construed to have the blame China agenda. That Italy got their first cases from flights from China in 2020. When in fact, Italy and UK and many places in Europe has this in the autumn of 2019.If these Western liars lied to you about a "genocide" in Xinjiang, lied to you about chicken pow bat soup, lied to you about China let this loose on the world in Jan 2020, covered up US cases for months. These same liars are lying to you about a lab leak.