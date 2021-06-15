What's new

More evidence suggests COVID-19 was in US by Christmas 2019

1623766056157.png

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)


NEW YORK (AP) — A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the new coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials.

The analysis is not definitive, and some experts remain skeptical, but federal health officials are increasingly accepting a timeline in which small numbers of COVID-19 infections may have occurred in the U.S. before the world ever became aware of a dangerous new virus erupting in China.

“The studies are pretty consistent,” said Natalie Thornburg of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


“There was probably very rare and sporadic cases here earlier than we were aware of. But it was not widespread and didn't become widespread until late February," said Thornburg, principal investigator of the CDC's respiratory virus immunology team.

The pandemic coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Officially, the first U.S. infection to be identified was a traveler — a Washington state man who returned from Wuhan on Jan. 15 and sought help at a clinic on Jan. 19.

CDC officials initially said the spark that started the U.S. outbreak arrived during a three-week window from mid-January to early February. But research since then — including some done by the CDC — has suggested a small number of infections occurred earlier.

A CDC-led study published in December 2020 that analyzed 7,000 samples from American Red Cross blood donations suggested the virus infected some Americans as early as the middle of December 2019.

The latest study, published Tuesday online by the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, is by a team including researchers at the National Institutes of Health. They analyzed blood samples from more than 24,000 people across the country, collected in the first three months of 2020 as part of a long-term study called “All Of Us” that seeks to track 1 million Americans over years to study health.

Like the CDC study, these researchers looked for antibodies in the blood that are taken as evidence of coronavirus infection, and can be detected as early as two weeks after a person is first infected.

The researchers say nine study participants — five from Illinois, and one each from Massachusetts, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — were infected earlier than any COVID-19 case was ever reported in those states.

One of the Illinois cases was infected as early as Christmas Eve, said Keri Althoff, an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the study's lead author.

It can be difficult to distinguish antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from antibodies that fight other coronaviruses, including some that cause the common cold. Researchers in both the NIH and CDC studies used multiple types of tests to minimize false positive results, but some experts say it still is possible their 2019 positives were infections by other coronaviruses and not the pandemic strain.

“While it is entirely plausible that the virus was introduced into the United States much earlier than is usually appreciated, it does not mean that this is necessarily strong enough evidence to change how we're thinking about this," said William Hanage, a Harvard University expert on disease dynamics.

The NIH researchers have not followed up with study participants yet to see if any had traveled out of the U.S. prior to their infection. But they found it noteworthy that the nine did not live in or near New York City or Seattle, where the first wave of U.S. cases were concentrated.

“The question is how did, and where did, the virus take seed,” Althoff said. The new study indicates “it probably seeded in multiple places in our country,” she added.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Isn't it VERY interesting that the "OFFICIAL" story that the USA liars were promoting in the media and from the state-sanctioned medical industry is that USA got their FIRST case from travel from China in January (15) 2020. This lie was deliberately picked because early on, the medical community was testing those from China to paint this lying picture to the public. The US medical industry was not testing average patients until May/June. You needed to be severe, in the hospital, travel to China, extreme cases to test. Regular with coronavirUS symptoms were not being tested.

The whole testing was geared toward painting a lying picture of out of China.

What new lies are in this report by the USA to blame China again.

What we have known for months is that this outbreak was worldwide in the Holidays of 2020, and before. And the USA liars construed a story, a lie about the first US case out of China in January 2020.

2019 cases were reported in Italy happening before the outbreak in China.

www.scmp.com

Italian doctors saw ‘strange pneumonia’ in Lombardy in November

Virus was circulating ‘before we were aware of the outbreak in China’, says Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

www.dailymail.co.uk

Covid was circulating in Italy in September 2019, new study shows

Coronavirus was circulating in Italy as early as September 2019, a new study has suggested, in a new piece of evidence that China was hiding the true timeline of the pandemic from the world.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

To this day, wikipedia still has an out of China lie on the Italian coronavirUS page. Picked and construed to have the blame China agenda. That Italy got their first cases from flights from China in 2020. When in fact, Italy and UK and many places in Europe has this in the autumn of 2019.

If these Western liars lied to you about a "genocide" in Xinjiang, lied to you about chicken pow bat soup, lied to you about China let this loose on the world in Jan 2020, covered up US cases for months. These same liars are lying to you about a lab leak.
 
