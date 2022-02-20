What's new

More EU countries keen for direct shipping with Ctg port

Hopefully Germany and UK are on the list, this should reduce the cost for many private companies and reduced cost results in greater ease of business and competiveness. Has anyone got news on the progress of Bangladeshs first deep sea port, i have lost track are we going to 1 or 2 deep sea ports?



The prospect of direct container shipping from Chittagong Port to European destinations is widening as at least four more countries have expressed interest in directly transporting goods by sea from Chattogram to Europe.
Hopefully Germany and UK are on the list, this should reduce the cost for many private companies and reduced cost results in greater ease of business and competiveness. Has anyone got news on the progress of Bangladeshs first deep sea port, i have lost track are we going to 1 or 2 deep sea ports?



The prospect of direct container shipping from Chittagong Port to European destinations is widening as at least four more countries have expressed interest in directly transporting goods by sea from Chattogram to Europe.
Matarbari already has almost completed a deep sea port with 18.5 meter draft.

Payra port (other than the coal offloading terminal for the power station) was shelved because it was a shallow port and dredging for shipping channel was going to be too expensive.

The third terminal at Chittagong (Bay Terminal, after CTG and Patenga) will also have rather deep draft for mother vessels (I believe in excess of 16 meters draft).

So yes - there are two deep sea port projects ongoing right now for mother vessels - Bay Terminal and Matarbari.

Mirsarai north of CTG has a port planned next to the SEZ but that is ten years in the future and there is a 50/50 chance it may be developed as a deep sea port.
 
Matarbari already has almost completed a deep sea port with 18.5 meter draft.

Payra port (other than the coal offloading terminal for the power station) was shelved because it was a shallow port and dredging for shipping channel was going to be too expensive.

The third terminal at Chittagong (Bay Terminal, after CTG and Patenga) will also have rather deep draft for mother vessels (I believe in excess of 16 meters draft).

So yes - there are two deep sea port projects ongoing right now for mother vessels - Bay Terminal and Matarbari.

Mirsarai north of CTG has a port planned next to the SEZ but that is ten years in the future and there is a 50/50 chance it may be developed as a deep sea port.
What is the completion date of chittagong 3rd terminal and matarbari?
 

