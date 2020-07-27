What's new

More de facto freedom of speech in China than West

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,240
-10
3,615
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
China has freedom of speech for many years, in fact more free than West. Below is 10 years ago.

Students of elite China Youth University of Political Studies 中国青年政治学院 challenging party bigwig Sima Nan 司马南 on Mao's responsibility in Anti-Rightist Campaign, Great Leap Forward, Cultural Revolution, Cambodia Pol Pot genocide...etc

China took cosmetic actions in censoring the video clip, but secretly let it widely circulate.

 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
558
-1
928
Country
China
Location
United States
1984
Brave New World
Many non-Chinese only know about 1984, but not about Brave New World. So they think they have more freedom of speech.

The real question in China is, who is blocking people's freedom of speech?

The most typical thing about the Cultural Revolution is that you can criticize the Cultural Revolution, you can describe the misery of the people who were persecuted in the Cultural Revolution, you can criticize Mao Zedong, you can even insult him in a dark way.But you can't talk about who's really persecuting others.

And when you really look at history, you find something very strange.The people who really persecuted others were actually the people Mao Zedong wanted to fight, and they are also the people who now call themselves the victims and reflectors of the Cultural Revolution. They claim that Mao wrongly believed that a bourgeoisie had emerged within the Communist Party, but you find that they really were.

So, the Cultural Revolution was a lost war, and the enemy that Mao wanted to defeat, lived to the end of the war and reversed the meaning of the war. So now it's our war.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,240
-10
3,615
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
redtom said:
1984
Brave New World
Many non-Chinese only know about 1984, but not about Brave New World. So they think they have more freedom of speech.

The real question in China is, who is blocking people's freedom of speech?

The most typical thing about the Cultural Revolution is that you can criticize the Cultural Revolution, you can describe the misery of the people who were persecuted in the Cultural Revolution, you can criticize Mao Zedong, you can even insult him in a dark way.But you can't talk about who's really persecuting others.

And when you really look at history, you find something very strange.The people who really persecuted others were actually the people Mao Zedong wanted to fight, and they are also the people who now call themselves the victims and reflectors of the Cultural Revolution. They claim that Mao wrongly believed that a bourgeoisie had emerged within the Communist Party, but you find that they really were.

So, the Cultural Revolution was a lost war, and the enemy that Mao wanted to defeat, lived to the end of the war and reversed the meaning of the war. So now it's our war.
Click to expand...
The truth of Cultural Revolution is not revealed to many people yet. Those who study more will have total different POV.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2017
3,683
-36
2,509
Country
India
Location
India
Fair enough ,let's see if any Chinese living in China be able to post the winne the pooh picture of Obama and xi in my dp. :-)
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,240
-10
3,615
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Rollno21 said:
Fair enough ,let's see if any Chinese living in China be able to post the winne the pooh picture of Obama and xi in my dp. :-)
Click to expand...
China allow VPN. Chinese with a certain level of wealth and education can freely access to everything on the internet.

Some firewall is needed for every countries. The West has a bigger firewall.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

vi-va
Modi’s ‘Chinese expansionism’ rhetoric a farce
Replies
2
Views
518
hualushui
H
Dai Toruko
China Is Exporting Its Anti-Muslim Strategy to India
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
twocents
T
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
shazlion
  • Poll
Forget Israel. Arabs are their own worst enemy - ArabNews
Replies
10
Views
2K
macnurv
M
Red Wolf
Ashraf Ghani: The Theorist in the Palace
Replies
13
Views
1K
pakistani342
pakistani342

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom