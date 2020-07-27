More de facto freedom of speech in China than West

China has freedom of speech for many years, in fact more free than West. Below is 10 years ago.
Students of elite China Youth University of Political Studies 中国青年政治学院 challenging party bigwig Sima Nan 司马南 on Mao's responsibility in Anti-Rightist Campaign, Great Leap Forward, Cultural Revolution, Cambodia Pol Pot genocide...etc
China took cosmetic actions in censoring the video clip, but secretly let it widely circulate.
