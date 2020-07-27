More de facto freedom of speech in China than West

1984

Brave New World

Many non-Chinese only know about 1984, but not about Brave New World. So they think they have more freedom of speech.



The real question in China is, who is blocking people's freedom of speech?



The most typical thing about the Cultural Revolution is that you can criticize the Cultural Revolution, you can describe the misery of the people who were persecuted in the Cultural Revolution, you can criticize Mao Zedong, you can even insult him in a dark way.But you can't talk about who's really persecuting others.



And when you really look at history, you find something very strange.The people who really persecuted others were actually the people Mao Zedong wanted to fight, and they are also the people who now call themselves the victims and reflectors of the Cultural Revolution. They claim that Mao wrongly believed that a bourgeoisie had emerged within the Communist Party, but you find that they really were.



So, the Cultural Revolution was a lost war, and the enemy that Mao wanted to defeat, lived to the end of the war and reversed the meaning of the war. So now it's our war.