More cold sweat for USA , and anyone else who want to tango with China

DF41

DF41

Mar 20, 2022
New marine species: China’s world-first drone-carrying ship capable of anything to give cold sweat to would be tangoists

And more likely than not, China got even more goodies that China being modest, will not even hint about as yet.

Now out to track fish and whales and dolphins. :D

Like underwater sonar bouys that listen to fish and whales in Pacific ocean.

But also can listen to submarines and screws of Burks Ticos and carriers too.:enjoy:


South China Morning Post - New marine species: China’s world-first drone-carrying ship capable of operating on its own | Facebook

China launched the world’s first seaborne drone carrier capable of operating on its own. The unmanned ship can be controlled remotely and navigate...
