More classified US documents shared in new leak – NYT​

The Pentagon and Justice Department said they are investigating the alleged unauthorized disclosuresFILE PHOTO: Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar on the frontline near the city of Artyomovsk, Donetsk region, March 26, 2023. © AP / LibkosScores of secret US national security files have appeared online after another major leak, the New York Times has reported, noting that the new documents includematerial related to Ukraine, China, the Middle East and terrorism.The breach comes just one day after otherpapers showing US and NATO war plans in Ukraine made the rounds on social media.The new trove of documents was spotted on Twitter and other platforms on Friday afternoon, in what one senior US intelligence official described as afor Western security services, according to the NYT. While the full scope of the leak has yet to be determined and the authenticity of the files remains unverified, the outlet suggested the latest breach could includein total.Similar to another classified disclosure first reported on Thursday, some of the files detail intelligence related to the conflict in Ukraine. Onedocument shows a US assessment of the situation in the city of Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine), which has largely come under Moscow’s control after months of bitter fighting.However, the new leak does not stop with Ukraine and covers a variety of other subjects, includingthe NYT added, stating that the scale of the breach appears to have caught the White HouseThe Pentagon said on Thursday that it would investigate the matter, while the Justice Department later announced its own separate probe. It said it was in communication with military officials, but neither have shared any additional details.Following the prior leak earlier this week, officials said they were working to remove the material from the internet, though those efforts appear to have been unsuccessful so far, as many of the documents remain accessible on social media.According to one unnamed official cited by the NYT, determining the source of the breach would begin withStaffers at several national security agencies described ato find the leaker, voicing concerns that this week’s disclosures would turn into apublished online.