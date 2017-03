More Chinese Studying Abroad; Greater Percentage Returning

Nearly 4.6 million people left China for overseas study between 1978 and 2016, and 2.65 million, or 82%, of those who completed their studies overseas returned to China during the period

Good job opportunities and an internationally competitive package are the two main drawing cards for returning Chinese students, according to a 2016 survey from the Center for China and Globalization, a private think tank in Beijing.

Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed said they earned no more money in their first jobs than their colleagues who have a degree from a Chinese university, even though their foreign degrees cost much more.

The ministry said that more than 70% of the heads of Chinese universities have foreign degrees, and 80% of the members of Chinese Academies of sciences and engineering have studied overseas.