More Chinese now regard India as a security threat. Only 8% consider it favourable, behind US and Japan

The survey conducted by Tsinghua University reveals that the Chinese view Russia favourably and say US has the most impact on China’s security environment.
Aadil Brar
29 May, 2023 09:30 am IST

Only eight per cent of Chinese citizens consider India a favourable country, a new survey suggests. Chinascope dives into a survey on Chinese public opinion about India — and much more.

A new survey on the Chinese public’s views about international security conducted by Tsinghua University has revealed a new insight about India. There is both good and bad news.

The survey suggests that only eight per cent of those surveyed consider India to be a favourable country—a worse performance—compared to the US, which scored 12.2 per cent and Japan which stood at 13 per cent.

The latest survey paints a grimmer picture compared to a 2020 survey of the Chinese public’s views about India.

According to it, almost 26.4 per cent of the respondents had a ‘favourable impression’ of India as a neighbour. The 2020 survey was conducted jointly by the nationalist tabloid Global Times and the Institute of South Asian Studies, China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR).

But there is another caveat to the recent survey results.

Almost 41.5 per cent of respondents held a neutral view about India which conforms to the trend that many in China have limited interaction with India and Indians on a day-to-day basis.

The Tsinghua University’s Center for International Security and Strategy survey was on the topic “Chinese Outlook on International Security” in 2022. The survey concluded that the Covid-19 pandemic now ranks as the top international security issue, followed by international forces intervening in Taiwan and the US-China rivalry.

As expected, the US is seen as the country — according to 82 per cent of respondents — with the most impact on China’s security environment. The survey also revealed that almost 60 per cent of respondents viewed Russia favourably.

India’s position in the Chinese public’s threat perception has increased significantly in the last three years. India now ranks almost as high as Japan which has been traditionally regarded as the most severe security threat, after the US, by Beijing.

theprint.in

