What's new

More Chinese investment expected in Pakistan soon: Planning Minister

Luosifen

Luosifen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2022
334
0
674
Country
China
Location
Canada
gwadarpro.pk

More Chinese investment expected in Pakistan soon: Planning Minister

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (Gwadar Pro) - Pakistani Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal
gwadarpro.pk gwadarpro.pk

By Shafqat Ali | Gwadar Pro Jun 8, 2022

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (Gwadar Pro) - Pakistani Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday evening that more Chinese investment was expected in Pakistan soon.
Speaking at a news conference here, he mentioned that during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Balochistan and his meeting with Chinese investors, the Chinese companies had shown interest in investments in Gwadar.
The minister reiterated that the government was according topmost priority to speeding up work on projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Briefing the journalists on different projects approved by Central Development Working Party (CDWP), he informed that a power project at Diamer Bhasha dam worth Pakistani Rs900 billion had also been approved.
Iqbal remarked that work on water supply scheme in Gwadar will be completed by September this year while the 1.2 million gallon per day de-salination plant work will be completed by October to solve water issue in Gwadar.
He elaborated that 65 percent funding of the project will be made by the federal government while 35 percent will be borne by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He underlined that the new Gwadar International airport will also be completed by March next year.
Ahsan Iqbal said CDWP had also accorded approval to a project for provision of water to southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Minister stated that Chaman-Quetta, and Karachi road N-25 dualization project had also been approved. He said roads infrastructure in Balochistan has been prioritized in the upcoming budget which was aimed at providing a well laid network of roads in the province to help provide people with better health, employment and education opportunities.
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
320
-1
255
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
How does this provide relief against inflation to the ghareeb awam ??? Nothing as usual…..only commissions for companies….
 
ProMechy

ProMechy

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 2, 2021
52
0
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
China shouldn't continue dealing with these criminals. They will most likely steal 50% of the funding China gives us.
China needs to play the game too. Pressure Pakistan in making decisions as how the US does, only then will we see a balance in our relations between the West and China. Beggars will not change their minds and continue believing in their fake humanitarian shtick bulls*.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Luosifen
Chinese industrial relocation possible only with completion of nine CPEC SEZs: Planning Minister
Replies
0
Views
167
Luosifen
Luosifen
Luosifen
PM inaugurates Eastbay Expressway
Replies
1
Views
235
imadul
imadul
Luosifen
Chinese firms’ ‘woes’ invoke ‘Shehbaz speed’
Replies
1
Views
171
WotTen
W
N
Govt to wind up CPEC authority
Replies
0
Views
249
nahtanbob
N
313ghazi
Govt to wind up CPEC authority
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom