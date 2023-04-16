More and more countries are siding with Russia

“Russia (and China) is courting non-aligned, neutral countries in a bid to sow doubt about the impacts of sanctions on Russia and to leverage resentment against former colonial powers. We believe that both countries will step up such efforts in the coming years, posing growing challenges for Western democracies and diplomacy, which have yet to grasp the full extent of this challenge.”

AGATHE DEMARAIS, GLOBAL FORECASTING DIRECTOR AT EIU