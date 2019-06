The Americans are sponsoring Baloch separatist movements in order to hijack the CPEC. The latest policy they have adopted is to highlight Balochistan separatism in international events such as the Cricket World Cup.The Baloch activists have been made more prominent ever since the CPEC project was announced much to the dismay of the Yanks. Americans have been trying their level best to hijack/delay the project by using their typical heinous tactics such as using the Afghan Talibans to cross into Pakistan and murder Chinese Engineers working on the project, sponsoring the Nationalist movements in both KP and Balochistan.The disintegration of Pakistan on ethnic grounds is one of the series of steps planned long ago by the American Jews for their vile Greater Israel agenda.