Mooroo Podcast #64 WildLens by Abrar
Abrar bhai travels all over the world on his bike and reveals to us the beauty of the world and its people, culture and history. A man not to be ignored, check out his channel if you haven't already.
00:00 Introduction of Wildlens by Abrar
00:24 Travelling alone in wild area with camera
02:40 Recording rare borders comprehensively
03:33 Abrar has inspired viewers for visiting borders
05:21 Cultural differences across the globe
07:46 Multilinguistic Abrar
12:00 Early life and Initial education of Abrar
14:35 Planning to study in Germany
16:28 Challenges during Undergraduate
17:07 Pakistan vs Germany
18:50 Learning German and working in Germany
20:33 The most depressing time in life
22:00 Beginning of travelogue
24:47 Friend in need is a friend indeed
27:50 Friendship and hospitality in Pakistan vs other countries
30:50 Benefits of independent living and planning
32:40 Personal budgeting by Abrar
33:32 Physical Fitness, eating habits and sleep patterns during rides
37:45 Truck driving
40:25 Blessings of technological advancement
41:30 Passion and consistency in work
43:31 Bikes and Abrar
48:41 Dream of travelling and its logging
57:00 Equipments used in Abrar’s travelogues
01:00:50 Drone cameras
01:02:12 Hit videos of Jerusalem and Petra
01:06:45 Pre and Post production scenarios
01:15:47 Thank you note and future plans
