  • Saturday, July 21, 2018

Moonglade

    *Moonglade*
    The book *“Moonglade”* is a compilation of stories in English. It is a reverence to the valor of our heroes by highlighting sacrifices of officers and soldiers of Armed Forces, law enforcing agencies and civil society including minorities. Most of the stories in the book are contributed by the next of kin or near relatives of the Shuhada. Core of the book entails sacrifices rendered by country during periods of operation Sherdil, Rah-e-Rast, Rah-e-Nijat, Zarb-e-Azb and now Radd-ul-Fassad to guard each inch of our homeland. The book indeed contributes towards raising national spirit and particularly the youth.
     
