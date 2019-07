Groaning in labour pain, a pregnant woman was carried to a hospital 6 kilometers away, in a makeshift stretcher made from a cloth which was tied to a wooden log.



The incident took place in a tribal village of Kothavalasa in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where villagers carried a pregnant woman in a 'doli' as the village lacks adequate road connectivity to the hospital.







the same state that doesnt have proper roads or ambulance , is also the launching site for India's historic moon mission Chandrayaan 2





