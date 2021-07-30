Moon Jae-in asks for Vietnam's help in restarting North Korea dialogue South Korean President Moon Jae-in requested Vietnam play a role in restarting talks with North Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed desire to resume diplomacy with North Korea during a phone call with Vietnam’s Nguyen Phu Trong Thursday. File Photo by Erin Scott/UPIJuly 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in requested Vietnam play a role in restarting North Korea dialogue during a phone call with Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party.South Korea's presidential Blue House spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee said Thursday that the leaders of the two countries spoke for the first time since the inauguration of Trong to the leadership position in January, News 1 reported.Moon congratulated Trong while Trong commended South Korea for attaining developed nation status as designated by the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development, according to Yonhap. The upgrade in South Korea's status was formalized earlier this month.The South Korean leader also raised the issue of North Korea; Moon's diplomacy with Pyongyang played a pivotal role in easing tensions between the North and the United States in 2018.Moon reportedly thanked the Vietnamese government for providing a venue for the U.S.-North Korea summit in early 2019. Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met for their second official summit inin February of that year. Talks collapsed after the two sides could not reach an agreement on sanctions relief, however.