/ Register

  • Saturday, August 8, 2020

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s outlook from ‘under review for downgrade’ to ‘stable’

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Norwegian, Aug 8, 2020 at 3:16 PM.

  1. Aug 8, 2020 at 3:16 PM #1
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,765
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +20 / 17,858 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s outlook from ‘under review for downgrade’ to ‘stable’, maintains B3 rating
    ---Moody's forecasts current account deficit (CAD) for ongoing FY21 at 2 per cent of GDP compared to 1.1 per cent recorded in FY20

    By
    Mohammad Farooq
    -
    August 8, 2020
    1
    1913
    [​IMG]

    LAHORE: Moody’s on Saturday confirmed Pakistan’s credit rating at B3 with the outlook at stable after it had initiated a review for downgrade in May earlier this year.

    The stable outlook reflects Moody’s view that the pressures Pakistan faces in the wake of the coronavirus shock and prospects for its credit metrics, in general, are likely to remain consistent with the current rating level.

    The rating agency said it expects Pakistan’s economic growth to be positive but will be low around 1 per cent-2 per cent for the ongoing fiscal year 2020-21 ending June 2021 after experiencing a recession in the previous fiscal year 2019-2020.

    It added that Pakistan’s economy was relatively closed with a low reliance on exports and movement restrictions due to the pandemic will keep economic activity below the pre-outbreak levels for some time.

    Meanwhile, Moody’s shared that the slow economic recovery will impact government revenue, keeping the fiscal deficit wide at around 8-8.5 per cent of GDP in the ongoing fiscal year (FY21) which will be at similar levels compared to FY20.

    This, in turn, will result in the government’s debt burden remaining high at around 90 per cent of GDP by the end of FY21.

    However, external financing needs have declined compared to the fiscal year 2018-19 because of a narrow current account deficit, which occurred due to macroeconomic adjustments over the past two years and continues to be assisted by effective policies including currency flexibility.

    Moreover, it forecast the current account deficit (CAD) for ongoing FY21 at 2 per cent of GDP compared to 1.1 per cent recorded in FY20 and substantially narrower than the average of around 5.5 per cent in FY19.

    “Stability in the balance of payments will, in turn, allow the State Bank of Pakistan, the central bank, to keep monetary policy accommodative as inflation declines.

    This keeps a lid on borrowing costs for the government domestically and lends further support to debt affordability,” it explained.

    “The coronavirus pandemic is weighing on economic activity in Pakistan, resulting in lower tax revenue, a wider fiscal deficit, and a higher debt burden for the government.


    While the continued spread of the virus poses downside risks to the economy and government finances, financial and technical support from development partners mitigates external vulnerability and liquidity risks,” said Moody’s.

    “The government’s commitment to its current International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) continues to unlock a large financial envelope that Moody’s expects will cover its external financing needs over the next 12-18 months and provides an anchor for ongoing fiscal reforms.

    Effective macroeconomic policies lower interest payments, supporting debt affordability, and provide policy buffers,” it added.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 8, 2020 at 3:18 PM #2
    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,526
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,829 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Moody’s Confirms Pakistan’s Rating at B3 With a Stable Outlook
    Posted 3 hours ago by Jehangir Nasir
    [​IMG]

    Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) has confirmed the Government of Pakistan’s B3 local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings with a stable outlook.

    Concurrently, Moody’s has also confirmed the B3 foreign currency senior unsecured ratings for The Third Pakistan International Sukuk Co Ltd. The associated payment obligations are, in Moody’s view, direct obligations of the Government of Pakistan.


    This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 14 May 2020, said Moody’s.

    The review for downgrade reflected the assessment that the country’s participation in the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) raised the risk that private-sector creditors would incur losses. In the last few weeks, Moody’s has considered the evidence of implementation of DSSI for a range of rated sovereigns, and statements by G20 officials.

    While it continues to believe that the ongoing implementation of DSSI poses risks to private creditors, the decision to conclude the review and confirm the rating reflects Moody’s assessment that, at this stage, for Pakistan, those risks are adequately reflected in the current B3 rating. It remains unclear what influence is being applied to Pakistan and to other participating sovereigns to treat private creditors in a comparable manner to official sector creditors.

    However, a number of elements suggest that the probability of broad-ranging private sector involvement has diminished. These include the apparent absence of progress in discussions about how private sector involvement (‘PSI’) would be effected in DSSI in general; indications by the G20 that PSI would require the support of the borrowing government; the government of Pakistan’s continued assertion that PSI is not contemplated; and evidence of some debt payments being made to private-sector creditors under a DSSI regime, said the credit rating agency.

    The risks that remain relate to the possibility that in particular cases, DSSI is implemented with private-sector creditors also being drawn in to provide debt service relief and incurring losses in doing so. Should the probability of default and losses to private-sector creditors increase as the implementation of DSSI for Pakistan becomes clearer, Moody’s would reflect any related changes in risks to private creditors in further rating announcements.

    The stable outlook reflects Moody’s view that the pressures Pakistan faces in the wake of the coronavirus shock and prospects for its credit metrics, in general, are likely to remain consistent with the current rating level.

    In particular, while Moody’s sees downside risks to Pakistan’s economy because of movement and activity restrictions related to the pandemic, which would, in turn, intensify the government’s fiscal challenges, strong support from development partners including for external financing, coupled with effective macroeconomic policies started ahead of the crisis, contain external vulnerability and liquidity risks.

    Pakistan’s Ba3 local currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged. The B2 foreign currency bond ceiling and the Caa1 foreign currency deposit ceiling are also unchanged. The short-term foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Not-Prime. These ceilings act as a cap on the ratings that can be assigned to the obligations of other entities domiciled in the country.

    Moody’s reconfirmation is a testimony of Pakistan’s V-shaped recovery
    The Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar through a twitter post said that assigning of ‘stable’ outlook to Pakistan by Moody’s Investor Services is a ‘testimony’ to the country’s ‘V-shaped’ recovery in coronavirus pandemic.

    Moody's reconfirmed Pakistan's credit rating with a stable outlook. In the middle of a global pandemic its a testimony to the V shaped recovery Pakistan has seen with @ImranKhanPTI balanced approach to safeguarding national health & livelihoods, delivering success on both counts

    — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 8, 2020

    https://propakistani.pk/2020/08/08/moodys-confirms-pakistans-rating-at-b3-with-a-stable-outlook/
    ---------
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  3. Aug 8, 2020 at 3:23 PM #3
    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,526
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,829 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Moody's stable outlook testimony of Pakistan’s ‘V-shaped’ recovery: Asad Umar
    Ali Ahmed 08 Aug 2020


    Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar has said that assigning of ‘stable’ outlook to Pakistan by Moody’s Investor Services is a ‘testimony’ to the country’s ‘V-shaped’ recovery in coronavirus pandemic.

    “Moody's reconfirmed Pakistan's credit rating with a stable outlook. In the middle of a global pandemic it is a testimony to the V shaped recovery Pakistan has seen with PM Imran Khan balanced approach to safeguarding national health & livelihoods, delivering success on both counts,” said Umar in a tweet post on Saturday.



    Moody's Investors Service on Saturday confirmed Pakistan's B3 credit rating with the outlook at stable, as it concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 14 May 2020.

    The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the pressures Pakistan faces in the wake of the coronavirus shock and prospects for its credit metrics in general are likely to remain consistent with the current rating level, the rating agency said.

    The rating agency said that it expects Pakistan's economic growth to be positive in fiscal 2021 (ending June 2021) from a recession in fiscal 2020, but still low at around 1-2%. “While Pakistan's economy is relatively closed with low reliance on exports, movement restrictions due to coronavirus will keep economic activity below the pre-outbreak levels for some time,” it said.

    https://www.brecorder.com/news/4001...mony-of-pakistans-v-shaped-recovery-asad-umar
    ---------------------
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 1, Guests: 0)
  1. Riddick