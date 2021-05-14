Moody’s updated India growth forecast to 9.3% YOY in 2021

Moody’s Investors Service slashed India’s growth forecast to 9.3% for the current financial year, a 4.4 percentage point drop from 13.7% projected in February , on account of the second wave of Covid-19 surging across states.
The negative economic impact of the resurgence in cases will be limited to the April-June quarter and would be followed by a strong rebound in the second half of FY22, the global rating company said in a report on Tuesday.
Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
You know, just 3 months later, a 4.4 pct correction has already made in this year's forecast
My dog would have made better projection than Moody, this is what happened when you outsource your economics to india.
The negative economic impact of the resurgence in cases will be limited to the April-June quarter and would be followed by a strong rebound in the second half of FY22, the global rating company said in a report on Tuesday.
Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
You know, just 3 months later, a 4.4 pct correction has already made in this year's forecast
My dog would have made better projection than Moody, this is what happened when you outsource your economics to india.