Moody’s updated India growth forecast to 9.3% YOY in 2021

Moody’s Investors Service slashed India’s growth forecast to 9.3% for the current financial year, a 4.4 percentage point drop from 13.7% projected in February :rofl: , on account of the second wave of Covid-19 surging across states.

The negative economic impact of the resurgence in cases will be limited to the April-June quarter and would be followed by a strong rebound in the second half of FY22, the global rating company said in a report on Tuesday.

Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst

You know, just 3 months later, a 4.4 pct correction has already made in this year's forecast:rofl:

My dog would have made better projection than Moody, this is what happened when you outsource your economics to india.
 
Lol so dropped from 13.7 to 9.3 %. This too after fudged figures.
More Indians will die of hunger and poverty while right wing Hindu fascists will keep taunting Pakistan as beggars.

Let that sink in.
The same country also wants two-front war with two nuclear armed neighbours with powerful militaries.
 
one poster was claiming 1 month ago in a thread that India will achieve 13% growth this year and i got ridiculed for saying that was too optimistic.

They had negative growth last year so that's something to keep in mind. Full of hot air
 
Last edited:
one poster was claiming 1 month ago in a thread that India will achieve 13% growth this year and i got ridiculed for saying that was too optimistic.

They had negative growth last year so that's something to keep in mind.
Do you still have link to that thread?
 
Do you still have link to that thread?
1621026007422.png

he deleted specific post . He is a prolific troll using racial slurs so i advise you avoid him.
1621025940423.png


link to thread (he deleted his post)
defence.pk

Modi, Hasina must lay ground for borderless economy between India, Bangladesh

Modi, Hasina must lay ground for borderless economy between India, Bangladesh Be it geography, climate, economy or culture, Bangladesh, West Bengal and Northeast India form a natural sub-region. SANDIP GHOSE26 March, 2021 File image of PM Narendra Modi with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh...
defence.pk
 
Moody’s Investors Service slashed India’s growth forecast to 9.3% for the current financial year, a 4.4 percentage point drop from 13.7% projected in February :rofl:, on account of the second wave of Covid-19 surging across states.

The negative economic impact of the resurgence in cases will be limited to the April-June quarter and would be followed by a strong rebound in the second half of FY22, the global rating company said in a report on Tuesday.

Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst

You know, just 3 months later, a 4.4 pct correction has already made in this year's forecast:rofl:

My dog would have made better projection than Moody, this is what happened when you outsource your economics to india.
Because after COVID, thousands of tech jobs moving for remote support to India. But, these numbers are not real.
 
