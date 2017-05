Even more confusing was the Triple A credit rating given to US investment banks engaged in the developing and trading of risky derivatives such as collateral debt obligations (CDOs) in the years prior to the 2008 financial crisis. CDOs were made up of a basket of debts such as car loans and mortgages selling to investors. The Triple A rating implied CDOs were not only safe but yielded high returns. This “false advertisement” misled investors into believing CDOs were a good investment, culminating in a surge in both demand and supply. The rest as they say “is history.” To that end, it could be argued that the US rating agencies’ misleading rating might be the root cause of the financial crisis.

