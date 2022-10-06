What's new

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1 citing increased govt liquidity and external vulnerability risks

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,781
10
28,847
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1 citing increased govt liquidity and external vulnerability risks

Dawn.com Published October 6, 2022 Updated about a minute ago




0
Moody’s Investor Service cut Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating on Thursday by one notch to Caa1 from B3, citing increased government liquidity and external vulnerability risks, following the devastating floods that hit the country earlier this year.
The floods, caused by abnormal monsoon rains and glacial melt, have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian country and killed nearly 1,700 people, most of them women and children.
The floods will also raise Pakistan’s external financing needs, raising the risks of a balance of payments crisis, according to the rating agency.
Moody’s outlook on Pakistan remained unchanged at negative.
“The decision to downgrade the ratings to Caa1 is driven by increased government liquidity and external vulnerability risks and higher debt sustainability risks, in the aftermath of devastating floods that hit the country since June 2022. The floods have exacerbated Pakistan’s liquidity and external credit weaknesses and vastly increase social spending needs, while government revenue is severely hit,” the statement said.
It stated that “debt affordability, a long-standing credit weakness for Pakistan, will remain extremely weak for the foreseeable future”.
The Caa1 rating reflected Moody’s view that Pakistan would remain highly reliant on financing from multilateral partners and other official sector creditors to meet its debt payments, in the absence of access to market financing at affordable costs.
“In particular, Moody’s expects that Pakistan’s IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program will remain in place and provide an avenue for financing from the IMF and other multilateral and bilateral partners in the near term.”
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2021
1,426
-6
1,360
Country
India
Location
India
Look at the name “Moody”. What a name for a rating agency.

Aaj MOOD theek nahi hai to rating yeh aur kal theek hai to rating woh. 😀
Another is S&P aka Standards and POOR.

In sab ka to naam sun ke hi dar lagta hai. Koi inko bole ki thoda apna naam bhi dekh len ek baar aur kaam ke hisab se naam rakhen.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
22,743
4
34,850
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Moody’s affirms Bangladesh as Ba3 and India as Baa3. Which are not very far off from Pakistan's rating.

I don't know how to read those ratings. The well regarded and credible rating companies are Moody's, Fitch and S&P I believe.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,455
20
26,777
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Bilal9 said:
Moody’s affirms Bangladesh as Ba3 and India as Baa3. Which are not very far off from Pakistan's rating.

I don't know how to read those ratings. The well regarded and credible rating companies are Moody's, Fitch and S&P I believe.
Click to expand...
Seems like its a global phenomenon.
www.independent.co.uk

Ratings agency Fitch downgrades UK credit outlook to ‘negative’

Chancellor’s plan could lead to a ‘significant increase in fiscal deficits over the medium term’, ratings agency warms
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk
 
C

cryptonian

MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 8, 2022
17
0
6
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bilal9 said:
Moody’s affirms Bangladesh as Ba3 and India as Baa3. Which are not very far off from Pakistan's rating.

I don't know how to read those ratings. The well regarded and credible rating companies are Moody's, Fitch and S&P I believe.
Click to expand...
such low IQ comments should be avoided.

wolfstreet.com

Corporate Bond Credit Ratings Scales: Moody’s, S&P, Fitch

How the Big Three US Credit Rating Agencies Classify Corporate Bonds and Loans by Credit Risk, or the Risk of Default. Here is my cheat-sheet for the long-term corporate credit ratings that the thr…
wolfstreet.com


Baa3 and Ba3 are class apart..

Ba3 is non investment grade

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

AmiEktaKharapChele
Moody's says pressure on Bangladesh rising but crisis risk low
Replies
11
Views
532
BananaRepublicUK
B
Norwegian
Moody's lowers Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative citing 'heightened external vulnerability'
Replies
8
Views
395
Flash_Ninja
Flash_Ninja
K
Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s rating from stable to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
maithil
M
ARMalik
Fitch cuts Turkey's Credit Rating deeper into Junk Territory
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Tshering22
Tshering22
Viet
Vietnam’s economy a bright spot amid regional volatility and inflation risks: Moody’s
Replies
2
Views
186
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom