What's new

Moody’s casts uncertainty over loan: Pakistan’s government liquidity and external vulnerability risks are elevated

SeaMermaid

SeaMermaid

BANNED
Dec 28, 2022
109
0
121
Country
India
Location
United States
tribune.com.pk

Moody’s casts uncertainty over loan | The Express Tribune

Says Pakistan’s government liquidity and external vulnerability risks are elevated
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

KARACHI:
While general consensus suggests Pakistan is poised to win back the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme, Moody’s Investors Service remains uncertain and sees high risk “around Pakistan’s ability to secure required financing to fully meet its needs for the next few years.”

“While the IMF noted that considerable progress was made during the visit on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances, there is no certainty yet on whether, and if so when, IMF financing will be forthcoming,” the global rating agency said in a statement on Friday.

It made the observation after the IMF mission concluded its 10-day long visit to Pakistan on February 9, 2023, as part of its ninth review of Pakistan’s IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

“Pakistan’s external position is under significant stress, following delays in securing official sector financing, which have driven a continued decline in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves,” it said.

The reserves have dipped to $2.9 billion, “sufficient to cover less than one month of imports,” the agency added. The financing from IMF, which is likely to also catalyse funding from other multilateral and bilateral partners, is crucial to alleviate Pakistan’s liquidity stresses. Revenue-raising measures will likely be among the prior actions that the IMF requires before releasing the next tranche of financing, it said.

Elevated social and political risks, however, compound the government’s difficulty in implementing reforms, including revenue-raising measures that would improve the country’s fiscal and liquidity position.

“Pakistan’s government liquidity and external vulnerability risks are elevated and there remain considerable risks around Pakistan’s ability to secure required financing to fully meet its needs for the next few years,” said Moody’s.

Taking to Twitter, Former SBP acting governor Murtaza Syed said, “For an IMF team to leave town without an agreement is not that uncommon in programme reviews. It has happened before in other countries. It has also happened before in Pakistan. There are often some differences that remain or steps that need to be taken before an agreement can be inked.”

“The key issue is how large the differences that remain are. Sometimes, they are not that significant and just need a few days to settle. In these cases, the discussions can be concluded virtually and an agreement reached fairly soon after the mission has returned to Washington DC,” said Syed, an official who has also previously served at the IMF.

Some finite time in reaching an agreement should not be too big an issue. “But if it drags on for say longer than a month or so, then things get more difficult as our FX (foreign exchange) reserves have reached a critical level,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani currency maintained an uptrend on the third consecutive working day on Friday. The rupee extended regains by 0.46% (or Rs1.21) to a 10-day high at Rs269.28 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
 
SeaMermaid

SeaMermaid

BANNED
Dec 28, 2022
109
0
121
Country
India
Location
United States
www.thenews.com.pk

Sri Lanka or Bangladesh?

Pakistan’s economy is hanging by a thread; fragile and vulnerable at a risk of breaking down. In 2021, the Sri Lankan economy faced a significant setback as the value of its currency, the...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan’s economy is hanging by a thread; fragile and vulnerable at a risk of breaking down. In 2021, the Sri Lankan economy faced a significant setback as the value of its currency, the rupee, began to decline due to an imbalance between the country's imports and exports. This devaluation of the rupee resulted in high inflation rates and the depletion of foreign exchange reserves.

Compounding the issue was Sri Lanka’s political instability. On April 12, 2022 the combination of political instability, a heavy burden of government debt, and a persistent current account deficit resulted in a sovereign default. Sri Lanka Maha Bankuwa, the central bank, had $1.8 billion of foreign exchange reserves when Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt obligations. The sovereign default led to a scarcity of crucial items such as petrol, diesel, and life-saving drugs. This shortage, coupled with significant price increases, resulted in widespread social unrest and sparked violent street protests. In an effort to restore order, troops were deployed on May 9.

Sri Lanka approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after defaulting on its foreign debt obligations. Bangladesh, however, sought the IMF's assistance as soon as its foreign exchange reserves declined from $44 billion to $33 billion. On January 30, the IMF Executive Board approved a $3 billion, 42-month arrangement with Bangladesh under the Extended Fund Facility and $1.4 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. Sri Lanka sought help from the IMF after actually defaulting, while Bangladesh acted proactively to avoid a potential currency crisis.

Pakistan took its own rather unique approach, displaying a level of competence that is a bit higher than Sri Lanka, but lacking the wisdom displayed by Bangladesh. As of February 3, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported net reserves of $2.9 billion barely enough to cover two weeks of imports. Imagine, a country of 230 million left with a two-week import cover. As of February, the SBP had external payment obligations of $8 billion over the following five months. On February 9, as the economy was hanging by a thread, all that our Ministry of Finance could claim was to have received a draft Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) from the IMF. The reality is that the IMF mission left for Washington without signing a Staff Level Agreement (SLA).

To be certain, alarm bells had begun ringing in September 2021 but falling on deaf ears. Warning signals continued to be loud and clear but not taken seriously. In September 2021, the SBP had $20 billion in net reserves. By April 2022, when the PDM government took over, net reserves had fallen to under $10 billion. Imagine: the SBP has $2.9 billion and here’s a list of eight items that we must import to keep the economy going-and keep social unrest and violent street protests away: petroleum, LNG and coal worth $30 billion; cooking oil $3.5 billion; wheat $800 million; pharmaceutical ingredients $700 million; lentils $600 million and cotton $350 million.

Will Pakistan be the next Sri Lanka, with scarcity of crucial items such as petrol, diesel, and life-saving drugs? Shortages, coupled with significant price increases, resulting in widespread social unrest sparking violent street protests followed by troop deployment? I don't think so but it’s a scary thought.



The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad. He tweets @saleemfarrukh
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
18,466
9
23,561
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The loan isn't coming neither is any bailout this time. The so-called protectors of Pakistan have really done it this time which India could not do all these years. So kudos to them and to our sleeping nation. Pathetic.
 
omaromar

omaromar

FULL MEMBER
Mar 25, 2011
913
-1
971
Mugen said:
This is not enough, they need to be hunted down.
Click to expand...
The War on Terror would have provided the needed cover for that. You could have hung the whole Sharif clan because Nawaz Sharif took money from Bin Laden.

Now it is better if they just leave and never return.
 
Last edited:
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
4,534
-8
5,491
omaromar said:
The War on Terror would have provided the needed cover for that. You could have hung the whole Sharif clan because Nawaz Sharif took money from Bin Laden. You could have lined them all up and shot them and then listed them as AlQueda operatives/ympathisers, including the Zardaris etc.

Now it is better if they just leave and never return.
Click to expand...

Zardarni and Nawaz aren't the only ones, the bastards of GHQ need to be eliminated as well..........
 
kmc_chacko

kmc_chacko

FULL MEMBER
Dec 13, 2008
941
-1
755
Country
India
Location
India
does anyone has any sort of plan or just more burdening general public by accepting IMF conditions, any alternative ?
 
kmc_chacko

kmc_chacko

FULL MEMBER
Dec 13, 2008
941
-1
755
Country
India
Location
India
epebble said:
'IMF conditions' are not burdensome. All they are demanding is stop insisting one-yard-long blanket is two yards long.
Click to expand...


PakFactor said:
How dare you question our planning! Our plan is to have no plan. Lol
Click to expand...

I am understanding the irony of your post but its public getting burdened and not the elite, it seems the elites deliberately want to create Sri Lankan type situation. If that happen, then there will be an anarchy.

GoP should have thought about IMF conditions (they are economists and they should have known these things) earlier itself and should have made course corrections rather waiting so long to get things get out of hand.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s rating citing ‘worsening liquidity, policy risks’
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
indushek
indushek
HAIDER
Bonds slump, Moody’s sees external position under stress
Replies
0
Views
160
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
IMF wants Pakistan to meet targets to unlock next loan tranche
Replies
7
Views
375
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
HAIDER
Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1 citing increased govt liquidity and external vulnerability risks
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
HAIDER
Pakistan’s default risk won’t subside until IMF comes aboard: Miftah
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
SIPRA
SIPRA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom