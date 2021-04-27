What's new

Monthly Exports of Goods & Services in March 2021 were $3176 Million, HIGHEST ever in country's history

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,560
8
11,531
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Crimson Blue said:
You are right about this one because accoring to DAWN, PTI government continues to destroy economy/exports. That's how DAWN reported it yesterday:

Pakistan’s regional exports down by 5.7pc

When I read DAWN, I feel this newspaper is published in India.
Click to expand...
Business recorder is better for trade and business related news.

Pro Pakistani, Profit, even express tribune is better, online editions.

Dawn business and economic review print edition was better.
Norwegian said:
Imran Khan destroyed economy again :(
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387022169943822349

@Path-Finder @Patriot forever @ziaulislam @waz @syedtalhamaududi @Tameem @blueazure @Del @Dual Wielder @Verve @Indus Pakistan @ghazi52 @Jazzbot @muhammadhafeezmalik
Click to expand...
This is quite a big jump in exports, all the factory expansions, with machinery imports are showing results, in coming months and years will increase more with two industrial estates at faisalabad, total 11 SEZs starts functioning.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,931
186
55,094
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Norwegian said:
Imran Khan destroyed economy again
Click to expand...
Honestly, I don't expect much change to happen in the economy. I used the example of old car with banjaxed engine. You can tweak it and or even repair some parts but at the end of day it might give you some performance increase but that will be nominal. Yeh from max top speed of 40mph you might garner 50mph. But that is it.

When what you need is 100mph performance. For that you need a new engine or better a new car. Meaning the entire structure of the economy has to be revamped. But you think that is possible by a weak coalition government? This is against powerful vested interests. You see what is happening with sugar mafia. When it comes to money Tarin, Sharifs, Zardari, Khusro Khaktiars are all in the same group.

What we can expect out of this Naya Pakistan project is increased literacy, development in backward regions and improvement in human development indices. Then maybe in a generation that might bring a tidal wave of change.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 3, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom