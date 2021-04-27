Monthly Exports of Goods & Services in March 2021 were $3176 Million, HIGHEST ever in country's history

Honestly, I don't expect much change to happen in the economy. I used the example of old car with banjaxed engine. You can tweak it and or even repair some parts but at the end of day it might give you some performance increase but that will be nominal. Yeh from max top speed of 40mph you might garner 50mph. But that is it.When what you need is 100mph performance. For that you need a new engine or better a new car. Meaning the entire structure of the economy has to be revamped. But you think that is possible by a weak coalition government? This is against powerful vested interests. You see what is happening with sugar mafia. When it comes to money Tarin, Sharifs, Zardari, Khusro Khaktiars are all in the same group.What we can expect out of this Naya Pakistan project is increased literacy, development in backward regions and improvement in human development indices. Then maybe in a generation that might bring a tidal wave of change.