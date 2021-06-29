What's new

Month by Month Mapped Gains by the Taliban

Most of rural Afghanistan has come under Taliban control since the departure of foreign forces. ANDSF and local militias have mostly melted, there are still some pockets of resistance by them. The Afghan Govt seems to be focusing on the security of the big cities at the moment, some of which are been encircled by the Taliban as we speak. The Taliban have gained in terms of manpower, resources, logistics, Military hardware and ammunition in few weeks.
Analyst Bill Roggio of Longwall journal has been monitoring minutely of the events in Afghanistan.

