Monstrous explosion in Sanaa rain from warplanes

Titanium100
Mar 1, 2019
Might is right.... but.. (save the children)Don't know how the Saudis and UAE get away with mass terrorist bombing with no justice for the innocent civilians...
Might is right.
They are no might.So said the 9/11 bombers too... Doesn't mean it right.
When they have realized it is the end of the road they wanna talk... Nobody should talk to them there is no poltical solution for them but time to empty all cities and deal with this.. Time to throw the book at them as patience is out.. Hell awaits
They will get in their own way.. They speak and understand pain so it shall be given to themI see this as good news and a good move. Houthis were giving the middle finger to their own countrymen , land and government and running into Iran's lap. This is the mistake. Now if they plan to make amends with their government and agree on whatever and peace prevails for Yemenis and GCC alike , then they can be allowed to exist.