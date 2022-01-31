What's new

Monstrous explosion in Sanaa rain from warplanes

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487968904752345088

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487956954844696588

FKZaWWCXEAQ7d28
 
Don't know how the Saudis and UAE get away with mass terrorist bombing with no justice for the innocent civilians...
 
Don't know how the Saudis and UAE get away with mass terrorist bombing with no justice for the innocent civilians...
Might is right.... but.. (save the children)

Middle East

Houthi missile intercepted over Abu Dhabi as Herzog visits UAE​

President Isaac Herzog was confirmed to be safe amid the attack. His visit to the UAE will continue as planned.​

By TZVI JOFFRE, AARON REICH

Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 23:13
Updated: JANUARY 31, 2022 04:46
 
this is like the 10th leader killed in just 5-6 days

another self-claimed terrorist General Saleh Musfar al-Shaer of the Houthi terrorist bites the dust
 
When they have realized it is the end of the road they wanna talk... Nobody should talk to them there is no poltical solution for them but time to empty all cities and deal with this.. Time to throw the book at them as patience is out.. Hell awaits

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488078315604828160
I see this as good news and a good move. Houthis were giving the middle finger to their own countrymen , land and government and running into Iran's lap. This is the mistake. Now if they plan to make amends with their government and agree on whatever and peace prevails for Yemenis and GCC alike , then they can be allowed to exist.
 
I see this as good news and a good move. Houthis were giving the middle finger to their own countrymen , land and government and running into Iran's lap. This is the mistake. Now if they plan to make amends with their government and agree on whatever and peace prevails for Yemenis and GCC alike , then they can be allowed to exist.
They will get in their own way.. They speak and understand pain so it shall be given to them
 
