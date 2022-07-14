Monstrous Cristiano Ronaldo: 250 million salary offered
The fate of Cristiano Ronaldo hangs in the balance, also this summer. New shock offer for the Portuguese champion: 250 million salary on the plate
Cristiano Ronaldo he is not only one of the most decisive players of the last twenty years, but one of the strongest in history.
The Portuguese forward is not talked about only for goals, assists, plays, since in recent years he has literally monopolized the transfer market. Before the passage to the sound of millions and expectations from Real Madrid at the Juventus. Then, a bit with a bitter taste, the return to Manchester United, but even in this case it did not go very well. This summer could be hot again for CR7 and the latest offer on the plate proves it.
Shock offer for Cristiano Ronaldo: 250 million in two years
The latest news coming on the Ronaldo front is definitely surprising. According to what ‘TVI and CNN Portugal’ report, in fact, from theSaudi Arabia a monstrous offer would come to persuade the attacker to accept the destination. On the plate 300 million total and in particular 250 hiring in two years (125 per season). The remaining 50 are divided as follows: 30 for the Manchester United and 20 for intermediation. We will see how the track will evolve in the next few days, but we are certainly talking about scary numbers and destined to change the transfer market.
