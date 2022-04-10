What's new

Monsoon of Fire: India-Pakistan conflict in the south - A hypothetical scenario simulated. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM TROLLING OR JINGOISM

@SQ8
@PanzerKiel
@surya kiran
@MilSpec
@Signalian
Gentlemen,

Gentlemen,

I am compelled by Clio to take you to a very dark period, and beg to be forgiven for that, for the way back to normal times is not known to me.

He Who Must Not Be Named, that four-letter word that leads a crazed segment of hominidae, has been re-elected. Convention demands that he retire, but he is anxious to hang on to his modest life-style, his role in world affairs, and to the feeling of power that he relishes.

It is the year 2024, and professionals employed to watch what is going on in India have found, in newspaper reports, in social media dominated by shrill bhakts, and in magazine articles and TV programme references, that a substantial civil engineering programme has been initiated in the country. As time passes, certain more details are available. Large military bases are being built, supplementing earlier constructions, at the following locations:
  1. Jammu
  2. Pathankot
  3. Amritsar
  4. Moga
  5. Bathinda
  6. Sirsa
  7. Jodhpur
  8. Jaisalmer
  9. Barmer
  10. Ahmedabad
  11. Bhuj
  12. Pune
It is not clear what they will house, but there is apparently planned to be accommodation for 20,000 to 25,000 families at each location. Particularly large are locations at Pathankot, Moga, Bathinda, Jodhpur and Ahmedabad.
 
INTELLIGENCE SUMMARY
BULLETIN #2
OCTOBER 15, 2025.

There are reports of significant troop movements in India.

Precise details are being sought, but it appears that there is movement of artillery units from Ambala to Moga, and also, separately, into Bathinda, from some other location. More details will be submitted once available.
 
INTELLIGENCE SUMMARY
BULLETIN #3
November 3, 2025

Share prices of Bharat Forge have shot up by nearly 20% in the last two months, to a current price of Rs. 990.00 per share (avg. price 740.00 previous six months' moving average). There are reports that there is a secretive PPP arrangement that has been entered into in great confidentiality between the company, GoI/MoD and an unknown collaborator abroad. Details are being sought.

There is also a sharp increase in Tata Motors share prices, and a related story in the markets that there has been a major shift in rotary wing aircraft production, and Tata Advanced Systems has got a major order for manufacture of light attack helicopters from GoI.

INTELLIGENCE SUMMARY
BULLETIN #4
NOVEMBER 9, 2025.

It is reliably learnt that the 1st Armoured Division is moving from Patiala to Moga. Also, the 31st Armoured Division is moving from Jhansi to Ambala.
 
INTELLIGENCE SUMMARY
BULLETIN #5
NOVEMBER 19, 2025.

VERY URGENT.

ENTIRE INDIAN 29TH INFANTRY DIVISION HAS BEEN TRANSFERRED FROM PATHANKOT TO JODHPUR. MOVEMENT HAS COMMENCED AND WILL TAKE THREE MONTHS TO COMPLETE.
 
INTELLIGENCE SUMMARY
BULLETIN #6
NOVEMBER 27, 2025.

Brig. Abhay Panthaki, of the Army Air Corps, has been promoted and is to take charge of the Technology Review and Acquisition Committee, which will coordinate all empowered purchases allowed to Corps Commanders and above as a supplement to the normal MoD bidding process. It has been notified that Major General Panthaki will head an all-services group that will have the authority to enter into joint commercial and technical arrangements with Indian industry and overseas associates, for a financial value that is not known in public.
 
INTELLIGENCE SUMMARY
BULLETIN #7
NOVEMBER 30, 2025.

It is reliably learnt that 22nd Infantry Division is transferred from Meerut to Jodhpur. 41st Artillery Division is transferred from Pune to Jodhpur.
 

